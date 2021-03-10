Ryan ‘the Brickman’ McNaught returns with a world-first dino exhibition

Maybe you’re a lifelong fan of Lego. Maybe you got hooked on Lego Masters. Maybe you’re a huge dinosaur fan and have a shrine to Jeff Goldblum and the original Jurassic Park movies. Whatever your fascination, this new exhibition might be for you.

Ryan ‘the Brickman’ McNaught, the only Australian Lego certified “professional”, has announced his next big Lego exhibition set to hit Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

From April 1 to July 11, you’ll be able to enter an immersive Lego experience set to be the largest Lego experience in Aussie history. Made in partnership with the Jurassic World franchise, this new event will have over 50 large-scale dinosaurs, props, scenes and activities made using over six million Lego bricks.

If you’re familiar with the franchise, you’ll be able to recognise Isla Nublar, the science labs of Jurassic Park, a petting zoo and maybe even pose with life-size Lego dinosaurs. Keep an eye out of the Brachiosaurus, which weighs over two tonnes.

Tickets are on sale from March 11, via this link. Prices start at $25, and there's discounts for concessions and family groups).