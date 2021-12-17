Unwind in the city with this huge free summer program from Fed Square

It's all happening at Fed Square this summer. From January 14, Melbourne's most famous square kicks off Kaleidosquare – a sizzling summer events schedule featuring public art, gigs, film screenings, workshops and more.

In 2022, we’re particularly excited by the number of creative installations coming to the square, starting with Cupid’s Koi Garden by Eness. This colourful public work features a five-metre-tall inflatable water fountain of abstract fish inspired by Cupid, the cherubic Roman deity of love. Be careful not to get splashed as you explore the work, which is showing from January 21 to February 6.

Another arty event to look out for is Urban Silo Trail. Yep, Victoria’s ultra cool (not to mention humongous) Silo Art Trail is coming to the city from January 21, with artists like Adnate, Jimmy Dvate and Kitt Bennett recreating the giant silo murals on mini wheat silos in Fed Square. Also be sure to check out Reconstruct (the) Normative by Soraya Zaman. Zaman is an Australian-born artist working in New York known for their raw and powerful photographs that often explore gender and sexuality. Reconstruct (the) Normative takes the form of a large bridge installation which displays a snapshot of the transmasculine spectrum – see it in the Atrium from January 28.

We also have good news for those who enjoyed Fed Oasis in 2021. The activation returns in 2022, with a couple of creative upgrades. Three graffiti artists, including Sofles, have been commissioned to redesign the Fed Square deck chairs, while new, rotational chairs are also being introduced by architectural designer Thomas Heatherwick. While you’re relaxing, you might also be able to score some free ice cream, a giveaway, or spot a surprise performance.

Other events to look out for include the Fed Summer Films (a free outdoor cinema with everything from Jurassic Park to Muriel’s Wedding), Fed Live (Fed Square’s free gig series which this year stars Hiatus Kaiyote), Connecting Worlds with Words (live spoken word performances connecting Fed Square with Bunjil Place and Auckland’s Aotea Square) and a very romantic Candlelight Concert Series with Fever, arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day to serenade the city with songs from Bach to the Beatles.

For more information on the Kaleidosquare program of events, head over to the website.