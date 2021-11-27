KitchenAid on Wheels

Doughnut whiz Morgan Hipworth is selling loaded cheesecake brownies to raise money for Beyond Blue

Morgan Hipworth, a Melburnian who rose to fame after his doughnut business wowed Shark Tank judges in 2019, has partnered with KitchenAid to help raise money for Beyond Blue.

On the weekend of November 27-28, KitchenAid will host a food truck at Queen Victoria Market to celebrate the launch of its new Light & Shadow stand mixer. To match the theme, Hipworth will be behind the counter selling indulgent 'light' and 'shadow' inspired cheesecake brownies.

The brownies, which will sell for $5.50 per slice, will be available from 10am until sold out, and all proceeds will be donated. One lucky customer who shares an Instagram story of their dessert and tags KitchenAid Australia's Instagram handle will receive the mixer valued at $999.