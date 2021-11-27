Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right KitchenAid on Wheels

KitchenAid on Wheels

Things to do, Food and drink Queen Victoria Market , Melbourne Saturday November 27 2021 - Sunday November 28 2021
Teen baker Morgan Hipworth holding a plate of brownies and leaning on a KitchenAid mixer.
Photograph: Tina Smigielski

Time Out says

Doughnut whiz Morgan Hipworth is selling loaded cheesecake brownies to raise money for Beyond Blue

Morgan Hipworth, a Melburnian who rose to fame after his doughnut business wowed Shark Tank judges in 2019, has partnered with KitchenAid to help raise money for Beyond Blue.

On the weekend of November 27-28, KitchenAid will host a food truck at Queen Victoria Market to celebrate the launch of its new Light & Shadow stand mixer. To match the theme, Hipworth will be behind the counter selling indulgent 'light' and 'shadow' inspired cheesecake brownies. 

The brownies, which will sell for $5.50 per slice, will be available from 10am until sold out, and all proceeds will be donated. One lucky customer who shares an Instagram story of their dessert and tags KitchenAid Australia's Instagram handle will receive the mixer valued at $999. 

 

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Queen Victoria Market
Venue website: www.qvm.com.au
Venue phone: 03 9320 5822
Address: Cnr Elizabeth & Therry Sts
Melbourne
3000
Transport: Nearby stations: Melbourne Central; Flagstaff

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers