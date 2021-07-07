Pay tribute to our neighbours across the pond at the second annual Kiwi Fest

If you can’t make it across the Tasman quite yet, you can experience a festival filled with all things New Zealand at this year’s Kiwi Fest.

On Saturday, July 17 at Melbourne’s historic Meat Market, Melbourne’s Kiwi community and its friends will gather to enjoy a day filled with music, culture, arts, food and drink. Get transported over to Aoteorea with food by Hangi Boys and Riley’s Kai. There will also be stalls selling a variety of Kiwiana, Māori and Pacific Island goods.

The day is split into two portions: a daytime event from noon to 5pm that is free entry and open to all ages and an after-dark event from 5pm onwards that is 18+ and ticketed.

During the day, make your way through the colourful Kiwi market village and watch a few Haka and Pasifika performances. There will be a range of music as well as projection visuals exploring identity and Pacific Island culture from renowned artist Jacob Tolo. Born in Samoa and raised in Auckland, Tolo is also the co-founder and co-director of the contemporary and Indigenous-run Blak Dot Gallery in Brunswick.

Once the sun sets, get ready for a boogie. The event will have a fully licensed bar, so grab a tinnie of Tui before the festivities begin. Headlining the event is hip-hop and soul artist Ladi6, who has toured with the likes of Erykah Badu and Jhené Aiko. She’ll be supported by Melbourne-based Afro Dancehall crew Shottaz and producer and DJ Amin Payne.

For more information and to get tickets, head to the website.