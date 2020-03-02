Things to do in Melbourne this week
Moomba Festival
Moomba makes the most of Melbourne's still warm March weather with, watersports, live music and more over the Labour Day long weekend. It's Australia's largest community festival and involves events like skateboarding and BMX competitions, fireworks, kids yoga, disco tours, drag queen story time and so much more. As you make your way through the festival site, you'll encounter roving performances, local musicians, dance zones and some seriously delicious food served from food trucks. Annual highlights of Moomba include the homemade glider spectacular that is the Birdman Rally, all the waterski action of the Moomba Masters Championships, and of course the colourful Moomba Parade on the Monday.
Brunswick Music Festival
Moreland dwellers are spoiled for choice when it comes to musical talent, but no more so than during the annual Brunswick Music Festival when international and local acts party with locals in a celebration of great music. The ever-popular Sydney Road Street Party kickstarts shenanigans on Sunday, March 1, followed by a shockingly good schedule of music electrifying venues across Moreland. Most of the movin' and groovin' this time around will take place at Mechanica in the Brunswick Mechanics Institute. It's here you can hear gigs from Cry Club, the Merindas, imbi and Mama Kin Spender. Brunswick West’s Estonian House is also returning to the fray as a major venue, hosting the likes of the Blind Boys of Alabama, C.W. Stoneking, Seeker Lover Keeper, Dyson Stringer Cloher, Alex Cameron, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Xylouris White and Elizabeth (who'll be launching her new album with some help from Chitra, Katie Dey and Eilish Gilligan). Hear some of Melbourne's most delicious bands at the Brunswick Music Feastival (yes.. feastival). The event serves up a stack of food-named bands like Biscotti, Crepes, Sunfruits, Eggy, Baked Beans and Long Lunch for a one-night concert. Some of the program highlights are free, while others require you to fork over a few dollarydoos, but this two-week party is guaranteed to be worth the price of admission.
Melbourne Chilli Eating Championship
If you think jalepeños are for infants and know the Scoville scale off by heart then listen up – Lygon Street burger bar B.East is hosting a red hot chilli heating competition. The Melbourne chilli eating championship pits 24 fire-breathing contestants against each other as they vie for spicy, eye-watering glory (prizes also include $500, hot sauce, beer, merchandise and their name on the championship trophy). Here’s how it works: contestants will progressively eat their way through the Scoville scale (the scale that measures spiciness) starting with jalepeños and going all the way up to the ‘are-you-sure-it’s-not-lava’ Carolina Reaper chilli, which measures 2 freakin' million Scoville units (the jalapeño taps out at just 8,000). The competitors will have to eat a variety of fresh peppers as well as spicy food and drinks, and will move forward in the comp so long as they don’t “knock out, tap out, pass out or spew out” (spew buckets are supplied). Each contestant will be provided with a pint of beer and a glass of milk – but drink 'em and you're out. The B.East crew are happy to accommodate vegan and veggo hot head challengers so long as you give them notice, and you will need to sign a waiver before competing. Don’t fear the (Carolina) Reaper: the venue has prudently arranged for St John Ambulance to be on-site during the championship.If you like it spicy but not that spicy you can also come along as a spectator. The B.East is running a chilli-inspired menu and drink sp
Wine and Cheese Fest
It's hard not to love Melbourne's annual Wine and Cheese Fest. How could you not love an event that brings together all the best cheese producers, wine and cider makers and other smallgoods producers? At this year's event, there will be more than 50 wine, beer and cider producers as well as artisan food vendors. You'll be able to taste your way through all the cheese, charcuterie, olives and other delicious nibbles available on the day. The likes of Chirping Bird, Sofi Spritz, That's Amore Cheese, That's Amore Gelato, Rob Dolan Wines, the Prosecco Van, Eddie's Cider and more will be in attendance. DJs, food trucks and a bar will be running through until 11pm so think of this event as a marathon not a sprint. Tickets to the event start at $50 and include a branded Wine and Cheese Fest tasting glass, entry to free masterclasses and all tastings from festival vendors. Don't forget! The annual Grape Stomp Comp also returns this year, so roll up your trousers! Competitors who stomp the most grape juice have the chance to win some great wines to take home. Wine and Cheese Fest will be donating 25 per cent of all GA ticket sales sold between January 10 and 20 to bushfire relief efforts including Wildlife Victoria and WIRES Emergency Response Relief.
Wine Down Pop Up
Ever dreamed of having a vineyard in your background? You’re in luck because these luxuriously converted shipping containers are back in Victoria’s wine regions for another year. The Wine Down Pop Up is essentially two eco-luxury pods, crafted from old shipping containers, filled with high-end finishes, a luxury bathroom and a taste of the region mini bar for guests to enjoy. The pods will move across three popular wine regions from March to May including the Yarra Valley, Mornington Peninsula and Rutherglen. They are even powered by solar, which makes it a guilt-free getaway. After the devastating bushfires that raged over regional Victoria, there's never been a better time to visit these towns in much need of some tourist footfall. You can even explore these wine regions with an electric car which is on-site for guests to use. Another shipping container, brand new for 2020, will be available for all winery visitors, and will house an immersive wine bar showcasing victorian and wines and produce through a virtual reality experience. As part of the VR session, guests will sample wine and matched foods from each of Victoria’s newly framed wine regions and engage their senses in an innovative way. The boutique pods will open at Seville Estate, before moving to Montalto on the Mornington Peninsula, with the third and final destination being All Saints Estate in Rutherglen. Book your spot via the website.
Emerald City
Emerald City, David Williamson’s comedy about real estate, ambition, power and the slippery ladder of success was an immediate hit when it premiered in Sydney in the 1980s. It’s part love letter and part hate mail to the Harbour City, where successful screenwriter Colin has to balance art and commerce. This co-production between Queensland Theatre and Melbourne Theatre stars Ray Chong Nee, Marg Downey, Nadine Garner, Jason Klarwein and Rhys Muldoon, and it is directed by Queensland Theatre’s artistic director, Sam Strong. “Sam and I were really keen to do something together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of David Williamson’s plays being on the Australian stage,” MTC artistic director Brett Sheehy says. “David has new plays all the time, but for this 50th anniversary, we decided to have a look at the classics, and we settled on Emerald City. I think it’s arguably David’s greatest comedy. It’s beautifully written, and it has one of the best curtain speeches in Australian writing at the end of act one, when the character of Colin throws away his scruples and talks about wanting to be immensely powerful and enormously rich.”
Turkish Pazar
Feast on borek, gozleme and Turkish delights this March long weekend when the Turkish Pazar festival returns to the Queen Victoria Market. This year marks the 13th year the Pazar rolls into town to celebrate Turkey's rich culture. Each year the event attracts around 75,000 eager visitors to the market's hallowed halls. The festival is held over two days, with the event designed to replicate an authentic Turkish bazaar. Expect all the hustle and bustle of a busy Istanbul market without having to endure the long haul flight. Grab a cheesy gozleme, some shiny new copper wares, a cup of strong Turkish coffee (prepared traditionally on hot sand) or maybe even a handwoven carpet. The Turkish Pazar also features live entertainment such as the colourfully-costumed Australian Ottoman Marching Band. There will be authentic sweets like lokma (deep-fried dough balls smothered in honey), baklava and Turkish delight. Plus in 2020 the festival is promising vegan dishes for the meat-free crowd. You can visit the Turkish Pazar at the Queen Victoria Markets on Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8. Entry is free.
The Doctor Will See You Now
Alan Fletcher, the man behind the long-running Neighbours character Doctor Karl Kennedy, is appearing on stage and in conversation this March. The Doctor Will See You Now is a one-night-only opportunity for fans of the famous Australian soap opera to hear from Fletcher on his experiences playing the character. It seems like just yesterday that Doctor Karl Kennedy moved into Ramsay Street – in reality, it’s been 25 years since the character was introduced. Fletcher will appear in conversation with SmoothFM radio personality Jennifer Hansen, who will be interviewing him on his time in the role. The evening also features discussion on Fletcher’s band (Waiting Room), video footage and a Q and A session for fans with burning questions.
Kaiela-Dungala
Just over two hours north of Melbourne is Shepparton’s Kaiela Arts Centre, one of the busiest and most influential Aboriginal art centres in the state. Founded in 2006, the centre represents around 80 artists from the Kaiela-Dungala (Goulburn Murray) region, working across an eclectic range of styles and media. The Koorie Heritage Trust is celebrating their work with this exhibition, which covers everything from ceramics to paintings and wearable screen-printed items. The artists in the exhibition include Suzanne Atkinson, Tammy-Lee Atkinson, Amy Briggs, Eric Brown, Dylan Charles, Cynthia Hardie, Eva Ponting, Norm Stewart and Brett Wilson.
The Invisible Man
A #MeToo horror film that couldn’t be any more timely if it shuffled into a courtroom with a Zimmer frame, The Invisible Man retools HG Wells’s seminal sci-fi novel into a tart statement on toxic men and their gaslighting ways. It’s not flawless – the supporting characters are thinly sketched and intrepid plotholers will have a field day – but it’s surprisingly smart and, crucially, it has Elisabeth Moss to cover the bits that aren’t. Moss can pull off Joan Crawford brittle and Sigourney Weaver badass, and she holds it all together as Cecilia, an architect traumatised by her abusive tech entrepreneur husband, Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). Within the opening moments, she’s drugged him, scaled the walls of their modernist seaside slab and legged it. Soon, Griffin is reported dead by suicide. But is he? And why have things started going bump in the night? Is there a Hubbadook at large, tormenting her from beyond the grave? Aussie writer-director Leigh Whannell (Saw), doubling Sydney for San Francisco, is a natural fit for the material. The Invisible Man is respectful to the classic Universal monster movie with which it shares its name (look out for a cameo from those trademark bandages), but this is no reverential retread. It has ideas of its own, specifically around the way an abusive relationship can turn a life into a prison. Its greatest coup, though, is in gaslighting the entire audience. You’ll find yourself scouring the frame for this malign force in the tin
Soul-A-Go-Go
Community radio station PBS 106.7FM is set to burn the dance floor with its famous soul special, Soul-A-Go-Go. This time it's happening at a new home – Collingwood's Gasometer Hotel. This Saturday night party will have PBS DJs Miss Goldie and Mohair Slim playing the upstairs funk room while Vince Peach, Pierre Baroni, Shio, Ronin and special guests SJ Lady Soul and Sugar D play soul classics downstairs under the disco ball. Tickets are $10 for PBS members and $15 for non-members. They are available on the door. Get there early, because it pretty much always sells out.
Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival
Australian fashion takes centre stage at the Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival (VAMFF). Held at the Royal Exhibition Building and Melbourne Museum precinct, the 11-day festival features free and ticketed events including runway shows, workshops and shopping events. Highlights include the Gala Runway (Mar 10), which showcases the work of Australian and international designers, the numerous Festival Runways (Mar 10-14), which present the work of over 60 of Australia’s established and emerging designers. For those who pride themselves at being at the forefront of fashion, it's a great way to see potential fashion stars before they become famous. Aside from the runway shows, other events such as industry discussions, workshops and exhibitions will be happening around Melbourne. look. Visit the Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival website for more program details.
Pixies
It’s been more than 30 years since Pixies released their first studio album, Surfer Rosa. The album introduced the world to a nonchalant, quiet-but-loud form of alternative rock that would go on to influence everyone from Nirvana to PJ Harvey. In 2020 Pixies are returning to their roots with a world tour that showcases the band’s seminal releases. The Come on Pilgrim...It’s Surfer Rosa tour gives you exactly what it says on the box – that is EP Come On Pilgrim and album Surfer Rosa played in full. That means punters will be blessed with bangers like the twangy, surprisingly surfy hit ‘The Holiday Song’; the mellow pop-rock of ‘Gigantic’; and of course the spine-tinglingly good ‘Where is My Mind’. As well as playing their earliest releases in full, the Kim Deal-less Pixies (the current line-up features Black Francis, David Lovering, Joey Santiago and Paz Lenchantin) will perform old and new tracks from their 30 years in the biz. Pixies’ will perform at the Palais on Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 2020. Tickets go on sale at 1pm on Thursday, August 8.
The Importance of Being Earnest
Most people wouldn’t expect the always daring and provocative Malthouse Theatre to open a season with something as seemingly conventional and safe as The Importance of Being Earnest, but here we are. The way it’s being approached? Not what you’d call safe, and definitely not conventional. This production features a cast of just two (David Woods and Jon Haynes) working their way through every character in Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated comedy about polite society. Created by theatre company Ridiculsmus, the production played Melbourne back in 2006 to rave reviews, and is making a triumphant return for this special encore season. Because the play is all about role-playing and the lies we tell to maintain a social position, this highly theatrical take reveals something new in the text, and will draw out every laugh as Wilde's farce builds and builds and becomes more outlandish. “Because it’s performed entirely by David and Jon, they create a fantastic sense of theatrical deception and lying and the absurdity of how tangled you become when you start playing every character in an Oscar Wilde play,” Malthouse Theatre’s artistic director Matthew Lutton says. Wilde famously dubbed the play "a trivial comedy for serious people", and this production takes that catch-cry to the nth degree. So if you think you fit that description – or perhaps even if you're just a trivial person looking for a serious comedy – this could be the perfect theatrical treat to kick off your year. The produ
Port Fairy Folk Festival
Port Fairy Folk Festival is back for its 44th year, with the seaside town turning into a world music wonderland over the Labor Day long weekend. Thousands of music lovers make the pilgrimage every year to enjoy traditional and contemporary music from all over the world. Trekking down to the picturesque port are C.W. Stoneking, Chitra, Dan Sultan, Amistat, the Blind Boys of Alabama , Bob Jensen, Emily Wurramara, Grace Petrie, Harry Shearer, the Jellyman's Daughter, Rhiannon Giddens, the Langan Band, Ruby Gill, Sibusile Xaba and Ian Sherwood. Festivalgoers will also get the chance to hear from the powerful Archie Roach who will be performing as part of the Songs and Stories concert series. Led by award-winning singer Gina Williams, the concert series showcases Indigenous artists from around the world, including Hubert Francis and Mihirangi Fleming. Kids under 13 receive free entry to the festival and there is dedicated children's entertainment from the Teeny Tiny Stevies and YolanDa Brown's Music Train. General tickets to the Port Fairy Folk Festival are available now. For the full line-up, visit the festival website.
Tastes of Rutherglen
Taking place in the stunning wine region of Rutherglen in northeast Victoria, Tastes of Rutherglen is a two-day festival that showcases the best produce and wine of the region. Attendees will be able to taste their way through 18 different Rutherglen wineries and dig into perfectly paired meals over the March 7-8 weekend. Other activities throughout the weekend include yoga in a vineyard, winery tours, cheese and chocolate pairings, back-vintage tastings, wine blending and bottling and varietal masterclasses. After dark there will be showcase dinners, live music and pop-up bars at several of Rutherglen’s key wineries. The festival is also family-friendly, with a range of things for kids to see, taste and do over the weekend, including outdoor sports, play equipment and fun activities like stomping grapes and feeding turtles. Tickets are only $20 per person, and this gains you access to all 18 Rutherglen wineries. Not drinking? Designated drivers actually get free entry into the festival as well as two complimentary tea and coffee vouchers over the weekend. If you’d rather not drive, there’s a winery shuttle bus ($27 per day) that will take you from cellar door to cellar door. You can view the whole program on the website. RECOMMENDED: A guide to wining and dining in Rutherglen.
Nocturnal
If the last time you visited Melbourne Museum was on a school trip to see the hall of taxidermy animals, you're definitely long overdue for a return. Luckily, the museum runs Nocturnal – a monthly adults-only event series. Nocturnal transforms the museum into an after-hours adult playground on the first Friday of every month. Punters have access to the museum long after the last school group have left the building and can expect a lounge bar serving drinks and bar snacks. The event's crowning glory is the stage in front of the Forest Gallery where Melbourne's best music acts perform. Coming up in 2020 is an event in collaboration with the Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival with performances by Banoffee, Rainbow Chan and DJ sets by Mo'Ju, Purple Sneakers and more. There will also be an Asia TOPA programmed party on Saturday, March 21. Check out the Nocturnal page for more details. The museum, as usual, will be open late for partygoers to explore, with special talks and pop-up experiences happening on the night.
Port Phillip Mussel and Jazz Festival
The Port Phillip Mussel and Jazz Festival is serving more than six tonnes of mussels with a side of live jazz music over the Labour Day long weekend in March. From March 7 to 8, South Melbourne Market is celebrating molluscs as market restaurants Koy, Claypots Evening Star, South Melbourne Seafood, Paco y Lola, Bambu and Simply Spanish cook up their best seafood dishes alongside other restaurant pop-ups. Expect dishes like Simply Spanish's famous paella and Claypot's spicy mussels. For the third year the festival is teaming up with the Nature Conservatory and supporting the 'Shuck Don't Chuck' campaign. Festival-goers are encouraged to dispose of their mussel shells in special bins so that they can be turned into habitats for baby mussels and oysters to grow on. As usual, a stack of top jazz bands are taking to the stage while you slurp down some mussels. This year's line-up includes the Clairy Browne and the Bangin’ Rackettes, Jazz Party, Margie Lou Dyer and New Orleans style brass band Horns of Leroy Not a mussel fan? There will be oysters, prawns, bugs and calamari on offer, as well as some Euro-inspired eats like raclette served over crunchy potatoes. Local wines, craft beer, cider and sangria will also be available if you'd like to wet your whistle. Entry to the festival is free.
Golden Plains
The sister festival to December's Meredith Music Festival is held at the dazzling Supernatural Amphitheatre in Meredith, a small township just over an hour outside Melbourne. Golden Plains boasts one stage, no corporate sponsorship, a famed 'no dickhead policy' and eclectic line-ups that put scrappy local musicians beside international indie acts. So let's cut to the chase, shall we? The line-up for 2020 is a tasty selection of big-name headliners, off-the-radar talents, and local acts. The Supernatural Amphitheatre won't know what's hit it. Leading the pack are post-punk pioneers Pixies, party band Hot Chip, local great Sampa the Great, Smog's Bill Callahan, disco queen Evelyn Champagne King and Mondo Freaks and avant-pop foursome Stereolab. Joining them will be DJ Sprinkles, Sleaford Mods, Floorplan, Wayes Blood, Electric Fields and plenty more. It all goes down over March 7, 8 and 9 at Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre. The full line-up is below. PixiesHot ChipSampa the GreatBill CallahanEvelyn Champagne King + Mondo FreaksStereolabDJ SprinklesSleaford ModsFloorplanWeyes BloodElectric FieldsJoe Camilleri and the Black SorrowsParsnipEzra CollectiveCivicMoonchild SanellyInjury ReserveBananagunGeneral Levy PrequelSimona CastricumC.FirmJ. McFarlane's Reality GuestYirindaMwanjéSlim Set
The Otolith Group: Xenogenesis
London artists Kodwo Eshun and Anjalika Sagar – aka the Otolith Group – are presenting their first major Australian solo exhibition at Buxton Contemporary. Xenogenesis brings together five selected works created by the Otolith Group between 2013 and 2018. Through film, photography and audio, the works create worlds that tread the line between reality and science fiction, with the exhibition name stemming from sci-fi author Octavia Estelle Butler's Xenogenesis book trilogy. Included in the exhibition is 'O Horizon', a 90-minute film developed and shot in West Bengal, India. Rabindranath Tagore – the late Indian philosopher and social reformer – influenced the film, which begins with a fragment of one of Tagore's poems and peers into some of the interventions he wrought during his time. Xenogenesis is on at Buxton Contemporary from March 6 to June 21.
The Wizard’s Cauldron
While you won’t find the most famed greasy-haired potions masters or boy wizard at this creative drinking experience, you will have a lot of fun at the Wizard's Cauldron if you’re keen on the occult. Channel the powers of your coven idol, from Sabrina to Hermione and any of the kids from Wizards of Waverly Place, and brew devilish concoctions in your cauldron. Like any brave young witch or wizard, you’ll have to master the dark arts to unlock the secrets to perfecting your brew. Wand and robe will be supplied upon entry at the Wizard's Cauldron, and your golden ticket also covers the cost of a warming glass of mead or mulled wine plus two boozy magical potions created with the help of your potion master. The 90-minute potion-making experience is happening at Polly's Bar in Fitzroy. Sessions are available Wednesday to Sunday.
Billy Elliot the Musical
It's time to don your ballet shoes and practice your plié – Billy Elliot the Musical is on its way back to Australian shores for a tenth anniversary tour. The British musical blockbuster is opening at the Sydney Lyric in October, with four freakishly talented youngsters sharing the title role: Omar Abiad (12, from Brisbane), River Mardesic (10, from Melbourne), Wade Neilsen (12, from Newcastle) and Jamie Rogers (12, from Canberra). They're joined by Australian musical theatre stalwart Kelley Abbey as the tough-as-nails ballet teacher Mrs Wilkinson, and Justin Smith as Billy's father. The musical is set against the background of the 1984/85 UK coal miners' strike and tells the story of Billy, a miner's son who dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer. Lee Hall, who wrote the popular 2000 film upon which the musical is based, adapted the story for the stage with musical superstar Elton John, who penned the score. Elton John said: "Billy Elliot for me is one of the most rewarding and creative works of my career. I have very fond memories of the Sydney production in 2007 as it was the first city outside of the UK we mounted the show and found many incredibly talented children who would go on to carry the show through its successful Australian run." After opening on London's West End in 2005 – where it scored a five-star review from Time Out London – the show had its Australian premiere in 2007, winning a record-equalling seven Helpmann Awards including Best Musical.
Samsara
Geography aside, China and India might seem to be world's apart. But in this new dance piece, those worlds come together in unexpectedly harmonious ways. Performed by Chinese dancer Hu Shenyuan and British-born Indian dancer Aakash Odedra, Samsara is inspired by the 16th century Chinese classic Journey to the West. Using theatrical storytelling and a variety of dance languages, it brings together contemporary dance with Chinese folk dance and the classical Indian dance form Kathak. Samsara was co-commissioned by Melbourne's Asia TOPA festival and is having its world premiere as part of the festival at Arts Centre Melbourne's Playhouse. Melbourne audiences will be the first to see this collaboration between Odedra, who is kicking goals with his own company in the UK, and Shenyuan, who won rave reviews for his performance in Yang Liping's Under Siege at Melbourne Festival 2017.
Barefoot Cinema
Barefoot Cinema returns to Melbourne for a season of fun flicks. This chilled-out summer cinema has already set up in Portsea at Point Nepean National Park, the Briars Homestead in Mount Martha and Elsternwick's Rippon Lea Estate. Now, for the first time ever, Barefoot Cinema heads west – to Werribee! Barefoot Cinema's Werribee season runs from February 19 until March 4 at the State Rose Garden. Films range from family-friendly comedies to fantasies, cult classics and documentaries. Whatever your niche, you can watch a film against a stunning backdrop and get stuck into food and drink from the on-site bar, 400 Gradi's food truck and the candy bar, where you can pick up all of your favourite movie-going snacks. There will also be live music every night from 6.30pm so you can kick back before the movie starts at 8.30pm.
Fantastic Film Festival
Horror, thriller, fantasy and animation are the focus of the Fantastic Film Festival, which takes over the Lido from February 20 to March 4. The showcase of alternative and genre cinema has been curated with an eye on the way fantastic stories reveal truths about the time in which they are made. “It’s not just mutants, monsters, and apocalyptic bloodlust,” program director Hudson Sowada says, “although of course there’s plenty of that.” Opening night film Chained for Life is a good indication of the territory explored. British actor and disability activist Adam Pearson (Under the Skin), who lives with neurofibromatosis, stars as an actor in a horror film whose costar (Jess Weixler) is conventionally beautiful. Two films in the line-up deal with racial oppression: Zombi Child, about a Haitian teenager who reveals her family secret to her friends, and documentary Horror Noire, which traces the history of African-American artists in Hollywood through the horror genre, from caricature, through exploitation to the likes of Get Out. Violent but philosphical Polish film The Mute involves two Christian knights in the early Middle Ages who set off to christen the inhabitants of a pagan village hidden deep in the mountains. A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life is a blackly comedic road movie with shades of Thelma and Louise. A special screening of Australian sci-fi metal-musical Sons of Steel will mark 30 years since its release. Other highlights include a film about German serial ki
The Look
The National Portrait Gallery (NPG) in Canberra is home to some of the most striking images ever made representing prominent Australians, running the gamut from celebrities to sportspeople, artists and politicians, as well as people you may not have heard of but who have made an enormous impact upon the world. Now you can see highlights from the NPG's magnificent collection in The Look, at Geelong Gallery featuring 68 photographic portraits of Australians from all walks of life – a range of ages, genders, occupations, races and levels of fame – captured by some of our country's most celebrated photographers. The photographs stretch over five decades, back to an early 1970s portrait by Ivan Gaal of actor (and Play School presenter) George Spartels. The photographers in the exhibition include Adam Knott, Julian Kingma, Michael Riley, Petrina Hicks, Tracey Moffatt, David Rosetzky, Ingvar Kenne and Andrew Maccoll. They've captured remarkable images of Australians including Nicole Kidman, Heath Ledger, Carla Zampatti, Bryan Brown, Lee Lin Chin, Megan Gale, Cate Blanchett, Nick Cave, Rachel Griffiths, Ian Thorpe and Layne Beachley. Geelong Gallery is the first stop on a national tour for The Look, and the only Victorian stop on the tour. You can see the exhibition in Geelong from March 7 to May 3.
The Mysterious Lai Teck
Lai Teck led the Malayan Communist Party from 1939 to 1947, through the turmoil of World War II. However, his other life as a triple agent, working for the French, British and Japanese secret services, only came to light after his death in 1947 – and that's if you believe he really died. This enigmatic figure is now the subject of a theatre piece staged by the Singaporean artist Ho Tzu Nyen that's playing during Asia TOPA 2020. Part spy thriller and part history lesson, The Mysterious Lai Teck is an experimental show taking audiences into Lai Teck’s story of lies, counter-lies, espionage and treachery. The one-hour production employs recording, projections, music and animatronics to give a snapshot of the shifting face of South East Asia in the Age of Treason. “We begin his story in his childhood in Vietnam,” the artist says, “tracking him through the rise of his career, and finally to the end of his career and also to his afterlife.” The mercurial figure’s journey, Ho says, offers a way to understand both Singapore’s history and the concept of treachery in the 20th century, an era that produced more traitors than any other. “Treachery is seen as something immediately and extremely negative. But we have to understand [traitors] as a historical phenomenon.” The way the piece is staged underlines the themes of mystery and unknowability. A shape behind a curtain begins narrating the story, unreliably, openly espiousing lies and half-truths. Dramatic lighting and soundscapes
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Little good came out of 2016’s Suicide Squad, but one of its few bright points was Margot Robbie’s anarchic Harley Quinn. Now she gets another shot at the spotlight in this spin-off directed by Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs), who lets her heroine’s mania guide her through a story that’s scrappy, weird and ultimately fun as hell. Quinn has broken up with her long-time beau, the Joker, and now faces a seething Gotham underworld unprotected. She must scramble to survive her enemies, particularly crime kingpin Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), aka Black Mask, and his right-hand man (Chris Messina), introduced via a scene of shocking sadism. She makes a deal with Roman that should keep her alive but it puts her up against disillusioned cop Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) and the idealistic Danah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), a singer at Roman’s club. They’re all after a young orphan (Ella Jay Basco as the character who, in the comics, becomes Batgirl). Oh, and someone’s shooting mob guys with a crossbow. The mysterious Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) may or may not be involved. You’ll need that deep breath you just took, because the film’s first act mirrors Harley’s incoherent, time-hopping narration in its explanations of who’s who and what’s what. But once that is untangled, Birds of Prey is wildly entertaining. McGregor goes full psycho as Black Mask, a foppish "trustafarian fuckwad", all Elton John suits and Skeletor masks. But it’s really the ladies’ show. Robbie’s turn alon
Torch the Place
Benjamin Law, the journalist, columnist and writer behind SBS’s The Family Law, is making his playwriting debut with this comedy about family and the art of letting go at Melbourne Theatre Company. “I think Ben is such a polymath; terrific in all of the spaces he works in,” MTC's artistic director Brett Sheehy says. “I’m a great fan of his television writing, I’m a great fan of his column writing, but also his analysis writing; that Quarterly Essay he did was extraordinary. So it was really exciting that he came into our orbit and agreed to come on board to create a play.” Torch the Place is set on the Gold Coast, not far from where Law was raised. A family of siblings come together to celebrate their mother’s 60th birthday and help to clean up her house. But her hoarding habits prove particularly difficult to overcome. Fiona Choi, Michelle Lim Davidson and Diana Lin star in director Dean Bryant’s production. “It looks at the funny side of her hoarding but also digs much deeper into the reasons for her holding onto all of this stuff, which all has a meaningful place in her life. Finally, the play is sort of about a woman who unconditionally loves her children, and how does she hold onto those children when they inevitably move away and create lives for themselves.”
Bathe in Cinema
Peninsula Hot Springs is Victoria’s first geothermal mineral springs and day spa. It’s here you’ll find more than 50 bathing experiences, including shared thermal mineral pools, wet and dry saunas, a hydrotherapy pool, Turkish and Moroccan hammams and the frequently Instagrammed hilltop pool, which boasts 360-degree views over the farmlands of Fingal. Naturally, it’s very popular. One event that’s going to drive its popularity even higher is the Bathe in Cinema. This cinema lets you watch a film from the comfort of your own hot spring, spread out among the Bath House Amphitheatre, which is located on the Peninsula Hot Springs property. The Peninsula Hot Springs Bathe in Cinema runs every Friday night at 8pm from February 14 until March 6. Guests can lay under the stars and stay warm with the heat of the hot springs. Movie selections will be announced on their Facebook page soon, but the first screening on Valentine's Day will be Notting Hill, starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts (look out for the Time Out reference in the middle of the film!) The film screening is complimentary with bathhouse bathing (which starts from $25). Head in early to score a good spot in the amphitheatre as there’s no reserved seating.
Mikala Dwyer: Earthcraft 2020
Mikala Dwyer has been fiddling around with unearthly forces for her latest Melbourne exhibition, Earthcraft 2020. Within the walls of Anna Schwartz Gallery, Dwyer has installed ten separate works that explore a utopian, if occult, version of 2020. As a whole, the exhibition feels futuristically witchy, as if you’ve stumbled into a coven run by Apple. Geometric forms and motifs (a staple for Dwyer) are threaded throughout the exhibition and connect back to the Earthcraft title (which is inspired by the old English word “eorõcræft”, meaning geometry). Dwyer’s giant silver orb ‘Sphere’ immediately sucks in eyes with its gleaming surface that make it less mirrorball and more otherworldly portal. Bookending Earthcraft are two hanging banners emblazoned with geometric patterns typical to Dwyer, and sure to baffle archaeologists after the fall of civilization. The futuristic mysticism continues in ‘Collapsed Line’, a collection of suspended, helmeted heads formed into a outerspace devil’s nest. Dwyer has seemingly even decided to take on Maurizio Cattelan’s infamous $120,000 banana with ‘Fall’, which features an apple hanging from a string. Earthcraft 2020 is at Anna Schwartz Gallery from February 8 to March 14.
Day Dream
Need a break from shopping till you drop? Until March you can pop into a free pop-up light experience room for a 90-second recharge. Day Dream was created by Phillip Bucknell and Jobe Williams and comprises a fairly small room with beanbags in each corner. Up to four people can enter the room at a time to experience the show. Take a seat on a beanbag, look up, and soon the show begins. Colours pulse and chase each other across the 20,000 lights embedded in the walls and ceiling, while a trance-like techno beat plays. There are four different variations – End of the Rainbow, Into the Wild, Deep Space and Summer Solstice – and the show changes as the season progresses. The room is open from 11am-3pm, Tuesday through Saturday. It's free, but there might be a bit of a queue.
Shrek the Musical
Here's an ogre-sized announcement: Broadway's musical version of the much-loved 2001 Dreamworks movie Shrek is coming to Melbourne's Her Majesty's Theatre from February 2020. The musical premiered on Broadway in 2008, where it was nominated for eight Tony Awards and ran for more than a year, during which time it was filmed for DVD and Blu-ray release. It then opened in London in 2011, where it ran for nearly two years. It's very much the ogre-meets-princess story you know and love from the original film. We regret to inform you that the stage version doesn't open with Smash Mouth's 'All Star', but it does end with 'I'm a Believer', and features a stellar bunch of other songs by Broadway heavyweight Jeanine Tesori. Ben Mingay will be greening up for the title role and will be joined by Lucy Durack as Princess Fiona, Todd McKenney as Lord Farquaad and Marcia Hines as the dragon.
Emma
There’s a ‘brief natural nudity’ warning on this new adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, but do not fear: this beloved tale of misguided matchmaking hasn’t been spiced up with unseemly games of naked croquet or teatime orgies. Instead, preparing to be dressed by his manservants after a muddy walk, Emma’s old friend and potential love interest Mr Knightley (Johnny Flynn) disrobes matter-of-factly. The camera doesn’t dwell on his bare bum, but it certainly doesn’t look away bashfully either. It signals that this take on the book comes with just the slightest edge. Yes, it’s still a studiously family-friendly period comedy, but with the occasional buttock thrown in. This statement scene is, perhaps, a clue that Emma is the work of a female director. Autumn de Wilde purposely displays male nudity before female, and she takes a refreshing interest in the reality behind the pomp and circumstance that dominated upper-class life in the 1800s. While the romance in Emma is not the main point, it’s only when stifling ceremony is abandoned that true love can really blossom. There’s a terrific scene when the heroine (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Knightley convulse into rare giggles, and another when they let their guard down behind a strategically placed screen. Known for her witty fashion films and music videos for the likes of Rilo Kiley and Beck, de Wilde puts a subtly contemporary stamp on Emma. Alexandra Byrne’s costumes revamp the Regency look with shoulders as sharp as Emma’s withering loo
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
At long last Melbourne muggles will be able to get a glimpse inside JK Rowling's Wizarding World with their own two eyes: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is headed to the Princess Theatre. After becoming the highest selling play on both Broadway and the West End, Melbourne is the third stop on the Hogwarts Express. The official opening is set for February 23, 2019, but there'll be preview performances from January 18. If you don't know a lot about the play, then here's the lowdown: it's a sequel to the series, based on a story conceived with Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne. It's presented in two parts, which you can watch on the same day or across two consecutive evenings. We won't give too much away about the plot, but audiences can expect to find the gang 19 years on from the Battle of Hogwarts.
Animalia in Sand
Many children in Australia learnt their ABCs with a little help from Animalia. The elaborately illustrated picture book by Graeme Base takes readers on an alliterate, zoological journey through the alphabet, from aardvarks to zebras. Now you can see the pages from Animalia brought to life in sand. Sand Sculpting Australia has taken inspiration from the beloved kids book and turned all 26 pages from the animal alphabet into massive sand sculptures. This is the first time that Animalia has been recreated in sand, with 15 sand sculptors from around the world using more than 3,500 tonnes of sand to create the works. The sandy sculptures also feature an augmented reality component. Using an app, guests can discover hidden stories about each creature, by scanning the accompanying sign. Animalia in Sand is on now until the end of April at Boneo Discovery Park on the Mornington Peninsula. In addition to the exhibition, the park also has pedal boats, adventure activities, workshops and ten hectares of wetlands and nature trails to explore.
Just Mercy
A trainee lawyer helps death row inmates in this stirring drama based on the work of attorney Bryan Stevenson. Michael B Jordan (Creed, Black Panther) is on fine form as the young Harvard graduate who offers free legal services to men like Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), who’s been sentenced to death for murdering a white woman in Alabama in 1986. The more Stevenson probes the case, the more preposterous the ‘evidence’ begins to appear, but he faces opposition from racist cops and DAs. It’s an inspiring tale that’s told in a traditional fashion, with lots of plain speaking to make sure audiences are receiving its messaging loud and clear. But the steady hand of director Cretton (Short Term 12) is aided by a strong cast who keep the tone just the right side of sentimental. Jamie Foxx is terrific as the condemned man who’s almost lost all hope, buoyed only by the solidarity of his fellow convicts (including O’Shea Jackson Jr). Brie Larson underplays it nicely as Stevenson’s colleague, while Rafe Spall injects dark humour as a district attorney whose breezy manner is a thin veil over his prejudice. And it’s hard to imagine anyone but the brilliant Tim Blake Nelson playing troubled convict Ralph Myers, on whose testimony the conviction is based. The frustrating injustices and what feels like a prolonged execution scene mean this isn’t always an easy watch, but it’s an ultimately heart-warming one that argues passionately for justice, community and kindness – timely indeed.
High Seas
We in Melbourne love our high tea. We've had all-cheese high tea, all-chocolate high tea, and even a monochromatic high tea. Now the Westin is bringing back its nautical twist on the concept with an all-seafood high tea. For 2020, the Westin is pairing up with Healesville gin brand Four Pillars for a gin-inspired menu. Savoury treats include oysters with Four Pillars Rare Dry gin and red snapper dressing, Port Phillip Bay scallops with Four Pillars orange and mustard glaze, Balmain bug sandwiches, yabby sesame toast, as well as Humpty Doo barramundi scotch eggs with lemon myrtle aioli. To top it all off there's even a gin botanicals ice cream sandwich for dessert. Skip the sparkling wine and do as sailors do with a gin cocktail. There's the Wave Racer (Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin, sour rhubarb, orange, bay leaf and fizz), the Downbound (Four Pillars Navy Strength Gin, fino, bergamot and finger lime) and a classic gin and tonic with Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin, Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic Water and orange. It's $89 per person to take part in this special high tea. High Seas runs Monday to Sunday from 5.30pm at the Allegro Restaurant, and Saturday and Sunday from 11am until 4pm in the Lobby Lounge. The tide will roll out on March 31, so make sure you hit the deck before then.
QV Gaming Dome
For three weeks, QV Melbourne will become the CBD's gaming epicentre with a pop-up hub called the QV Gaming Dome. Everyone is welcome to play at the 18 free gaming stations, equipped with multiplayer games (including Rocket League, Fortnite, Counter-Strike and League of Legends) as well as VR setups (Beat Saber, Boneworks and iB Cricket). You can even experience the rush of spectator esports during daily mini tournaments hosted by esports club the Chiefs. Try not to crash and burn during the Sim Racing time trials, where you vie for the top spot on the leaderboard by completing the fastest lap. On Sundays from 1-4pm, watch the action unfold as professional players face off on the mainstage. The exhibition matches will be followed by live Q&As and signings. It's a chance to meet esports heroes such as FIFA player James "Cripsy" Williams; Counter-Strike player Darly "Mayker" May; and League of Legends players Brandon "Claire" Nguyen, Romeo "Thien" Tran, Jackson "Pabu" Pavone and Brandon "Juves" Defina. You can even catch Brisbane Lions player Mitch Robinson who, it turns out, is actually a huge gaming enthusiast. Try your luck against him in Fortnite or Counter-Strike (two of his favourites); it's not often you get the chance to take on an AFL player!The QV Gaming Dome is located at QV Square, on level two of QV Melbourne, from February 24 until March 15. It's open daily from noon to 9pm and is free to visit. For more information including the full schedule of player appearance
Richard Jewell
Clint Eastwood has long been attracted to everyday heroes burdened by institutional power (you can see it as far back as Dirty Harry). Continuing this libertarian streak, the director’s latest honors Richard Jewell, the security guard who cleared most of a crowd when he discovered fatal explosives at the 1996 Atlanta Summer Games. For this act, he saw his life turned into a living hell when the FBI – which he idolised – mistakenly targeted him as the perpetrator. Resurrecting his sturdy cinematic prose after recent fiascos like The 15:17 to Paris, Eastwood competently dramatises the underdog’s true tale with a patient, straightforward style akin to Sully and Changeling, but he falls short on nuance. Worlds removed from his thuggish bodyguard in I, Tonya, the terrific Paul Walter Hauser disappears into the role of the affable, gun-hoarding ex-cop. Working a series of gigs until a crucial one places him at the pivotal Centennial Olympic Park, his amicably awkward Jewell flaunts an overkill sense of duty that annoys almost everyone except his proud, doting mother (a poignant Kathy Bates, delivering a lived-in performance that swells in the final act). Tipped off by an inept FBI agent (Jon Hamm), an opportunistic reporter (Olivia Wilde) kicks off a media circus after publishing negative speculation on Jewell, who then hires Sam Rockwell’s quixotic lawyer to clear his name. Gradually, Eastwood builds a heartwarming, familial camaraderie between client and attorney. While it’s re
Agatha Gothe-Snape: The Outcome is Certain
Agatha Gothe-Snape is one of the most original and thoughtful artists working in Australia at the moment, always questioning how we approach and understand contemporary art in novel ways. This survey at Monash University of Modern Art covers more than a decade of her work, stretching back to 2008. It includes wall drawings, powerpoint presentations, sculpture, video, augmented reality, works on paper and collaborations. There’ll also be two new major artworks, about which we know very little. But you can be sure to expect something thought-provoking, which will make you reconsider your position as an audience member, and in keeping with Gothe-Snape’s minimal aesthetic.
The Lighthouse
From Robert Eggers, the visionary filmmaker behind modern horror masterpiece The Witch, comes this hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.
Arts Centre Melbourne Sunday Market
Arts Centre Melbourne isn't only great for the odd show or even for a meal and a tipple at the Barre. In fact, every Sunday the grounds of the arts precinct's hub come alive with market stalls selling everything from handmade leather wallet to locally made art by the city's designers and small business owners. Situated a short walk from Flinders Street Station, everything on offer at the market has been locally made, and the market also features a great range of food stalls if you want to shake up your Sunday brunch. Head over to the Arslan gozleme stall for some Turkish pastry layered with delicious spicy lamb or cheese and spinach, or make a stop at the poffertjes stall for some Dutch pancakes.
Zoo Twilights
We'd be lion if we said that Zoo Twilights wasn't our summer highlight. The concert series kicks off in January and attracts some pretty big names in music. Kicking things off on January 24 is Aussie duo Confidence Man supported by party starters Wax’o Paradiso. The next night audiences will be treated to a special performance from Iva Davies and Aussie music royalty Icehouse. Influential Jamaican reggae troup Toots and the Maytals will also hit the stage this summer, as well as a run of Aussie favourites like Missy Higgins, the Cat Empire, Methyl Ethel, Meg Mac and Julia Jacklin. ‘I’m Not in Love’ singers 10cc are also gracing the line-up, as is UK art pop pioneers Stereolab. Randy Newman, whose inescapably hummable 'You've Got a Friend in Me' anchors the Toy Story film series, will hit the stage as part of his Australian tour. The festival will close on Saturday, March 7 with a performance from living legend and soul king Mavis Staples. Topping the line-up, of course, are the Zoo's wild residents. All proceeds from the Zoo Twilights summer concert series will be going back towards the zoo's conservation work, including work to save the critically endangered mountain-pygmy possum from extinction. No Zoo Twilights night is complete without a gourmet picnic – pre-order a hamper with your tickets or check out the Taste of Twilights food zone on the night for street eats from some of Melbourne's best food trucks. Zoo Twilights tickets also include exclusive zoo entry f
Jojo Rabbit
Get your cringing over with now: the guy who directed Thor: Ragnarok, New Zealand’s gifted Taika Waititi, has made a movie about an adorable Hitler Youth whose imaginary buddy is Adolf himself (Waititi plays Hitler). Honestly, the news is good – it’s high time to rethink this filmmaker from the ground up. Breathtakingly risky but worthy under scrutiny, Jojo Rabbit dates back long before Waititi’s Marvel success – to 2012, when the circulating screenplay, an adaptation of Christine Leunens’s sombre novel Caging Skies, was celebrated as brilliant but unfilmable. (Waititi’s real subject is difficult boyhood; his second feature was called Boy.) Jojo Rabbit has a child’s perspective: that of a naive, lonely ten year old, Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), who, in the mincing voice of Waititi’s cartoonish Hitler, is the “bestest, most loyal little Nazi I’ve ever seen.” If you hope to roll with the film's laughs, you’ll have to embrace this intentionally immature set-up – one that shows us a frenzied Jojo running down the street in his brown shirt to the German version of the Beatles’ 'I Want to Hold Your Hand'. Otherwise, the anachronisms will play harshly. Waititi has conceived his Third Reich with deliberate broadness: there’s a strutting kids-camp counselor (Sam Rockwell), a vicious secretary (Rebel Wilson) and a towering geek of a Gestapo agent (Stephen Merchant), all of whom nail their comic parts with po-faced perfection. Should we be laughing at all this, though? Very rarely does
Tokosan Ninja Nite Battles
Have you ever wanted to be a part of your own Japanese game show? Well, wonder no more, because Tokosan holds pub trivia, Japanese-style, on the first Wednesday of every month, called Ninja Nite Battle. There are no ninjas, so you'll just have to use your imagination. Instead of flexing your brains, Ninja Nite Battles pits teams against each other in eating competitions, sumo wrestling, human curling (we don't know what this is, but we imagine it is ridiculous and awesome), takoyaki mouth catching (yes, that is catching a hot octopus fritter with your mouth) and many more – all performed while under the safe and calming influence of alcohol. Aside from being extremely fun and potentially embarrassing, you get to win prizes along the way, as well as go up for larger prizes like a $100 dinner for two, bar tabs and merchandise. It is free to participate, but you do have to register each month.
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
A hush comes over a New York City Chinese restaurant during the most magical moment of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. It’s a scene that could have come from director Marielle Heller’s previous film, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, in which she found pockets of cosiness within a chilly city. Fred Rogers (a spookily serene Tom Hanks), better known as children's TV star “Mister Rogers”, is chatting with Lloyd (The Americans’ Matthew Rhys, tightly wound), a distracted Esquire profiler whom he’s come to care about. Fred suggests that they remember, just for a minute, the people who “loved us into being”. Lloyd blinks but goes with it, and the apparatus of this Hollywood movie grinds to a halt. Heller gives us the full minute. You lean in; maybe you even close your eyes. It’s a special film that makes you succumb, like that, to the comforts of memory and gratitude. Unfortunately, the scene is also a reminder that, even in the best-case scenario, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood was always going to be competing with a spell that was already conjured in a Pittsburgh TV studio on the cheap, week after week, for decades. There’s little excavation here, no impulse to complexify this strangest of celebrities, a gifted listener and child whisperer who calmed adults just as effectively. (Morgan Neville’s inspiring 2018 documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbour? went further into Rogers’s methods and mission.) Hanks, in his twinkly-eyed wheelhouse, is supportive – it’s a supporting role – w
Gut Feelings: Your Mind, Your Microbes
When is the last time you really considered your gut health? Or thanked the tiny microbes that live your intestinal track and digest your food, boost your immunity and keep you healthy? Scientists are learning more every day about the fascinating community of microbes that live inside each and every one of us. There are more microbes inside the human body than there are stars in the Milky Way, and they weigh up to 2kg. Melbourne Museum's Gut Feelings exhibition will change your mind about the tiny creatures (yes, they're alive!) that you share your body with. The interactive exhibition is a multi-sensory experience, with things to touch, hear and see.
1917
A pure adrenaline hit of a movie that takes place mostly in the lethal glare of daylight, Sam Mendes’s stunning, sorta-single-take 1917 hits its greatest heights when darkness falls. A single British soldier dusts himself off from a glancing wound, wanders to the window of a broken-down house and, in one invisible cut, emerges magically into the skeletal, hellish remains of a French town. The abandoned settlement glows with orange hues as Thomas Newman’s score hits a rare crescendo. It’s at once an epic piece of filmmaking, the launchpad for the second half of the movie, and possibly the greatest “person walks into a town” moment in cinema since Claudia Cardinale strolled into Once Upon a Time in the West. Needless to say, in a film that only stops to reload, the soldier is soon running like hell. Once Upon a Time on the Western Front – as you could subtitle Mendes’s nerve-fraying rollercoaster of a war movie – is a simple men-on-a-mission drama dressed up with all the technical bells and whistles at the director’s disposal. The men are Lance Cpls Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman), who are summoned into the trenches for a hurried briefing with Colin Firth’s General Erinmore. The entire German army, it turns out, has hit reverse to the tune of about 8 miles, holing up behind the Hindenburg Line and waiting secretly for an unsuspecting British attack that will cost the lives of 1,600 men, including Blake’s brother. The mission? To deliver a message to
Moonlight Cinema
There's nothing quite like a film under the stars in the evening cool of the Botanic Gardens. Settle back with friends and family for a movie this summer at Moonlight Cinema. The alfresco theatre has announced its dates for the 2019-2020 summer season, with films running from Thursday, November 28 until Sunday, March 29. Punters can expect a mix of acclaimed Oscar hopefuls, kids' favourites, festive faves and retro screenings to satisfy the nostalgic urges. There will be screenings of the Elton John biopic Rocketman, JLo's star turn in Hustlers, a 20th anniversary screening of The Matrix, Joaquin Phoenix's thrilling Joker, Stephen King's Dr Sleep, Disney blockbuster Frozen 2, the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as well as Pulp Fiction, Love Actually, Dirty Dancing and Die Hard. You can check out the full program here. As always, the Moonlight Cinema food truck and bar can supply you with comestibles, but you're welcome to BYO food and drinks, too. A pop-up Tia Maria bar will even be serving Espresso Martinis (essential for long movies) and Tia Popcorn Frappés. Those looking to splurge can opt for the gold grass experience where you'll sloth out on bean bag beds with a premium view of the big screen. You don't even have to get up for movie snacks or drinks as waiters will happily take your order. Screenings kick off at sundown (around 8.45pm from December to February and 8.15pm in March) and tickets range from $18-$40.
Little Women
Greta Gerwig has directed only two films that are solely her own but she’s already become a brand. That’s in evidence within the first five minutes of Little Women, a huggably self-deprecating take on the Louisa May Alcott classic. Brashly confident Jo (Saoirse Ronan, from Gerwig’s debut film Lady Bird, still uncorking those soulful stares that outclass the competition) sits in the office of a New York publishing house. Because it’s the 1860s, she has to pretend she’s trying to sell the work of a friend, presumably a male one. But a parental editor (Tracy Letts, also from Lady Bird) sees through this and has mercy on her. He reads, pencil in hand. "Make sure she’s married at the end – or dead," he concludes, somewhat approvingly. Jo, elated, runs down a city block, just like Gerwig did in Frances Ha. If this isn’t the Little Women you remember, either on page or screen, that’s understandable. But it’s likely the one you felt, and that’s more important. Gerwig, who should be celebrated as both an evolving screenwriter (the bold adaptation is hers) and a shrewd formal stylist, cuts to the thematic essence of the novel – sisterhood and coming of age, but also nostalgia and mourning your own past – and finds a visual language for it. Alcott’s saga of the four March sisters has been divided and restitched by Gerwig into two interwoven halves. Girlish energy suffuses the warmly lit scenes of their Massachusetts teenhood (Daddy’s away, fighting the Civil War), days chockablock with
The Gaol Experience Theatre Restaurant
In 2017, Melbourne suffered a mighty blow. Dracula’s, arguably Melbourne’s premiere theatre restaurant and cabaret venue, closed its glittery doors after 37 wild years of G-strings, pasties and ghost train rides. Luckily, Melbourne’s other two theatre restaurants were available to fill that void: Witches and Britches and Williamstown’s Titanic Theatre Restaurant. But in 2019 something new came along to add to the list. Say hello to the Gaol Experience, a dinner and show experience. As you might have guessed, it takes place in the Old Melbourne Gaol and dredges up the site’s 174-year history for a show that combines burlesque, sideshow and comedy. Guests are served a two-course dinner in the original cell block of the City Watch House, which is the place where felons were brought to face justice when the jail was in operation. Fancy taking things up a notch? VIP guests can serve more time, kicking back cocktails in old jail cells as the evening goes on. The show itself includes the talents of a team of inmates (also known as cabaret performers Queen of the Damned) and includes lots of classic songs – think anything from Tina Arena and Queen to Wolfmother and Beyoncé. And because it’s burlesque, you should expect some risqué scenes – these inmates were charged with indecent exposure, after all. The show takes over four areas of the old jail and includes anything from laser beams to wanted photos and even a flash mob. Tickets start at $75, and you can organise special hen
Summertime Social
From January 3, Fed Square’s Skyline Terrace is hosting the Summertime Social – an outdoor pop-up featuring a large communal lawn, bookable caravans and plenty of summer-appropriate food and drink. On the rooftop lawn you can have fun with giant games (yes, there will be Jenga) or relax with live music on Sunday afternoons. For a more chilled out group outing, there will be decked out huts and luxe converted caravans to sprawl out in. The caravan booking even comes with food (like ploughman’s platters, pies and potato salad) included. Now to the important information – the drinks. Summertime Social has three cocktails on tap (Aperol Spritz, Passionfruit Caprioska and Miami Iced Tea) all of which are $6 between 4-6pm weekdays. On really hot days you can get around a frozen Margarita, Mango Daiquiri or simply order an Esky containing your choice or four cans of beer or wine. Kids are welcome too, with a dedicated children's menu, family picnic baskets and peanut butter and jelly ice cream sandwiches (those over 18 can also partake in boozy ice cream flavours). Additionally, on weekends, Summertime Social offers bottomless brunches. The square’s rooftop has been getting a work out lately. During winter 2019 it hosted the Winter Village pop-up featuring igloos, mulled wine and even snow. Summertime Social is being run by the same team behind the Winter Village (that is, behemoth hospo group Australian Venue Co) so you can expect a similar level of fun, sans snow. Summertime
Weathering with You
The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky...
The Queen Victoria Night Market
Spend your Wednesday nights surrounded by food at the Queen Victoria Market's fantastic Summer Night Market. Expect rows and rows of street food stalls and festival bars as well as art, fashion, homewares and general knick-knack merchandise traders – there are 130 stalls to explore in total. Food stalls will be cooking up delicious snacks all night long, with plenty of wine, beer and cocktails also on the menu. New traders for this season include Portuguese tarts from Casa Nata, chilled chocolate drinks and desserts from Mork Chocolate, African barbecue from Tasty Suya, traditional Filipino cuisine from Kuya's Simply Pinoy and Israeli falafel pita pockets from Falafel Arayes. The highlight of the 2019/2020 summer season will be the Palm Springs Bar, a pop-up watering hole filled with giant pink flamingos, desert plants and fruity perfect-for-summer cocktails. The summery fun continues with a full-sized beach volleyball court popping up within the market. You can play a match with your friends (or complete strangers), watch professional players in action or take part in a volleyball tournament or workshop. To kick off the summer season on Wednesday, November 20 the Queen Victoria Night Market is teaming up with Melbourne Music Week. A stack of musicians are taking over the city stage on Queen Street – on the line-up is Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange, Sunnyside, Memphis LK, Loure, Pjienné and Toni Yotzi. Right in the heart of the city, the markets make a great dinner
Fiesta de Tequila
Brunswick bar Howler is turning its sights towards sunny Mexico for summer – and beyond. Howler has relaunched its Fiesta de Tequila pop-up bar, serving a selection of specialty tequilas, cocktails and tacos every Friday to Sunday. This isn't the first time that Howler has hosted the tequila and taco pop-up bar but this year the team is aiming to make the bar a more permanent weekly fixture. Because, if we're honest, tequilas and tacos are an all-year fave. Between 5pm and 6pm Friday and Saturday evenings, Howler is serving $5 tacos (smoked brisket, black bean or achiote chicken) as well as honest-to-goodness $5 frozen Margaritas. Missed happy hour? You can still score the tacos for $6.50 until 9pm Friday and Saturday, and between 3pm and 7pm on Sundays. Howler is also shaking up a mix of tequila cocktails ranging from hearty Paloma Mimosaa to Micheladas (a little like a Mexican Bloody Mary) and the dangerous sounding Jalepeño Margaritas. The Fiesta de Tequila bar is open from 5pm to 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 3pm to 7pm on Sundays.
Feedback Loops
The real, the fictive and the speculative roll together as one in this exhibition that asks six Australian and international artists to sample and reinterpret real and imagined characters and events from their past and present in order to understand and speculate upon the feature. Incorporating elements of spirituality, mythology, philosophy and pop culture, the six participating artists – Madison Bycroft, Tianzhou Chen, Lu Yang, Sahej Rahalm, Justin Shoulder and Zadie Xa – use video, installations, interactive gaming, artificial intelligence and live performance in a way that challenges us to imagine how things could have been.
Mini Mega Model Museum
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be like Alice and eat something to become huge, or drink something to become tiny? What would the world look like to a giant? What does it look like to a cat? You can find out at Melbourne Museum's Mini Mega Model Museum, which plays with scale in more than 300 objects displayed in tiny and oversized galleries. There are model specimens to examine in the Zoomological Laboratory, hyper-realistic wax food in the life-sized cafeteria to play with and a fully furnished mini-mansion to pore over. The mini-mansion took more than 40 years to create, and museum visitors could spend hours appreciating every tiny detail. Kids can learn about model making and try their hand during the Mini Mega Makers Workshop. And for some very large-scale critters, have a stroll through the museum's Dinosaur Walk.
NGV Friday Nights during Keith Haring | Jean-Michel Basquiat: Crossing Lines
The spirit of New York’s underground downtown art scene during the 1980s is flowing through the National Gallery of Victoria on Friday nights. With a little help from Bombay Sapphire, the latest NGV Friday Nights series is inspired by the gallery’s summer blockbuster exhibition, which celebrates the work of two of the most influential artists of the late 20th century, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Every Friday night from December 6 to April 10, DJs are spotlighting different moments in ’80s music from disco to post-punk, hip hop and new wave, mixed in with drag performances, New York City street food, classic cocktails from the Bombay Sapphire Gin Bar, and an '80s dance floor in the NGV Garden to wrap up each night. Explore the Keith Haring | Jean-Michel Basquiat: Crossing Lines exhibition after dark and lean into the fascinating corners of 1980s music and pop culture with curated beats, talks and interactive activities. The December 13 event, New York Jazz and the Golden Age, features a jazz-infused DJ set from Loure, a set spotlighting the golden age of hip hop by DJ/producer Paul Gorrie and an exhibition talk by NGV curatorial project officer Meg Slater. On January 3, the gallery delves into Paris is Burning-era ballroom culture with Sass & the Ballroom. Danny Hotep will lay down a banging soundtrack of pure '80s sass followed by Melbourne DJ MzRizk piling on the funk, with a talk on art from the margins by Dr Quinn Eades from La Trobe University. In March a
Sinofuturists
[Sponsored] Multimedia artists including Lu Yang, Howie Lee and Alex Wang will combine immersive gaming environments, traditional Chinese music, digital avatars and civic ethics in a series of boundary-pushing works and discussions for the Sinofuturists program, part of Asia TOPA 2020. Sinofuturism is an artistic movement popularised by simulation artist Lawrence Lek with his 2016 video essay Sinofuturism (1839-2046 AD). Though this framework, the artists visiting Australia will explore how technology can offer new modes of expression, and what this means for our future realities. Until March 22, Feedback Loops transforms ACCA's galleries into an immersive environment of live performance, video, installation, interactive gaming and artificial intelligence with six artists speculating on the past, present and future. As part of this exhibition, Lu Yang’s motion capture performance Electromagnetic Brainology will explore sexuality, religion and mortality using hyper-pop and kitsch environments. Two Live AV performances will converge on Melbourne Recital Centre as part of the program. Alex Wang and Chill Chill’s performance will guide the audience through an Orwell-inspired unreal nightmare and cyberoptic vision of modern China on Thursday March 26, while on March 27 Howie Lee and Teom Chen’s collaborative performance incorporates the movement of the audience and traditional instruments using the latest technological tools to create a reactive world that strips the barriers between perfor
Bombshell
Transforming her voice into a husky boom, Mad Max: Fury Road’s Charlize Theron continues to be the best thing in movies about irresponsible men. As Bombshell’s subtly aggrieved Megyn Kelly – the Fox News anchor who largely turned the tide on eventually ousting chief creep Roger Ailes – she consistently hints at the smarter Time’s Up drama this might have been if it were stewarded by a media-savvy director who didn’t feel the need to cast its female characters as walking, talking symbols (was David Fincher not available?). Instead, the film has Jay Roach (HBO’s Recount, Game Change and All the Way), who lends things his TV-ish snap, if not any kind of visual signature. From an overly busy script by The Big Short co-writer Charles Randolph, Bombshell wants to touch upon every facet of the network’s predatory climate – a noble goal, but one that results in a power-suit pile-up. Nicole Kidman can’t get her Gretchen Carlson working beyond a sternly set jaw, while the composite role played by Margot Robbie slides too easily from naive to shrewd and back again. There’s occasional intrigue in scenes that depict a failure of solidarity between women: already jockeying for the spotlight (a competition fraught with anxiety about aging and viewership numbers), the central trio connects only tentatively, while female colleagues and underlings sometimes sell them out. Then again, blonde-on-blonde infighting seems like a weird emphasis to place on a story in which Ailes should be the enem
Keith Haring | Jean-Michel Basquiat: Crossing Lines
After the success of a joint exhibition of work by Andy Warhol and Ai Weiwei in 2016, the NGV is bringing together another pair of art legends for its 2019/20 summer blockbuster. Who doesn't love a two-for-one deal? Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat's careers burned bright and fast in the 1980s, rocking the New York art establishment. Both are known for the huge impression they made with their street art, and both died young: Basquiat from a heroin overdose in 1988 at just 27, and Haring from an AIDS-related illness in 1990 at 31. The exhibition features more than 300 of their works presented side-by-side, ranging from paintings to sculptures and, of course, public works. Both artists made work with strong social and political messages, particularly about racism and the AIDS crisis, and each had his own distinctive visual style, which will be central to this exhibition. Expect to see plenty of Haring's dancing figures (which Melburnians should be familiar with given that they feature in a mural he painted in Collingwood in 1984) and Basquiat's crown and head motif. In fact, one of the key works in the exhibition is Basquiat's 'Untitled (1982)', which features a distressing but brightly colourful image of a black skull. The painting sold for $110 million in 2017, making it the most expensive American painting ever. The exhibition features Basquiat and Haring's collaborations with each other, as well as work with Andy Warhol, Grace Jones and Madonna. It's all being pu
Black Star Pastry pop-up
Thanks to the fine folk of the JKLP Group who has brought us Jackalope Hotel and the Rain Room (which has been extended for another season), Sydney's insta-famous Black Star Pastry is popping up underneath the Rain Room from November 25 until Easter. This means you can grab a slice of Sydney's famous watermelon cake and eat it, too. For the uninitiated, the watermelon cake is a gluten-free layered cake made with almond dacquoise, rose-scented cream and watermelon, topped with strawberries, pistachios and dried rose petals. It's caused Sydney to line up for it and queue around the block, but luckily, we'll be able to preorder our slices for an express pick-up. It's not just the watermelon cake that will be available, Black Star will be bringing us its raspberry-lychee cake (raspberry marshmallow and vanilla cream built on a rich, chocolate biscuit base), pistachio-lemon zen cake (pistachio ganache, white chocolate mousse, lemon curd and pistachio dacquoise) which is also gluten-free, and when it is Easter, its hot cross buns. Gearing up for a special occasion? Pre-orders vary in sizes and go up to four-tier wedding cakes. Are you picking up what we're putting down? Coffee from St Ali will also be available for those who want the full coffee-and-cake experience.
Velvet, Iron, Ashes
Melbourne is growing and developing at a rapid pace, but how much do you really know about it? Now you can learn about some of the state’s most influential people, events and icons. Velvet, Iron, Ashes is an exhibition located in the State Library's newly refurbished Victoria Gallery. The exhibition will showcase more than 200 items from the Library's own collection plus additions from other major institutions and private collections. It gives visitors an opportunity to learn some illustrious stories about Ned Kelly, the Ashes Urn, Yalloum Power Station and even Nappie Wash. Visitors can learn how fairy floss is linked to fancy dress, how the Freddo Frog is tied to one of the greatest air races in history, and what the Ashes Urn and Ned Kelly’s armour have in common. A retro-style Map-o-matic device allows visitors to print out a map, opening up a world of storytelling to a new generation of Victorians. The exhibition is open to all ages and runs from October 24, 2019, until July 12, 2020. It is free to attend. The Ashes Urn is exclusively loaned from Marylebone Cricket Club in London and will be displayed from November 2019 until February 2020, so don’t miss out on seeing it in the flesh.
Marriage Italian Style
In flashback, Marcello Mastroianni recalls his wartime romance with Sophia Loren. He is so enamored with her that he finances her escape from the bordello where she lives and sets her up with a good job in the restaurant that he owns, and later finds a place for her on his mother's domestic staff. He is not, however, enamored enough to make their union legal, and expects Loren to behave like a servant by day and his mistress by night. Years later, Loren lies on her deathbed. The contrite Mastroianni finally consents to marry her. Not only does she make a full recovery, but she brings her three grown sons to live with the nonplused Mastroianni after the wedding.
Transitions Film Festival
Part of the Sustainable Living Festival, the Transitions Film Festival’s ninth edition is a chance to join like-minded viewers in watching local and international documentaries that seek to address the world’s problems and face the probable future head on. Around 30 features will screen at Cinema Nova (with additional screenings at the Astor and the Brunswick Mechanics Institute). Many screenings also include panel discussions with filmmakers and thought leaders such as former Greens leader Bob Brown; CEO of Greenpeace Australia Pacific David Ritter; filmmaker Shannon Harvey; CEO of Resilient Melbourne Toby Kent; founder and CEO of That Startup Show Anna Reeves; and comedian Alanta Colley. The festival opens with The Great Green Wall, in which a Malian musician and activist documents the ambitious project to create a 8,000km wall of trees to prevent desertification in Africa. Spanish acting great Javier Bardem, his brother, and leaders of Greenpeace go on an epic adventure to create the world's largest marine sanctuary in the Antarctic Ocean in Sanctuary, the festival’s closing night film. As always the films in the line-up tackle the many crises facing the planet.
Local Laughs
Local Laughs is the best comedy room on the south side, hands down. It takes place at the Local Taphouse – a European-inspired neighbourhood tavern specialising in craft beer and great food. It almost sounds too good to host stand-up but it works perfectly. We’d argue this is the handsomest and cosiest room on the scene. Sometimes punters stay sitting around long after the show has ended. Every Monday you can catch some of the best comics from Melbourne and Australia, plus the occasional international too. With upwards of five acts every night you are sure to be entertained. Doors open at 7.30pm if you want to come in early and try one of their many delicious tap beers (it’s in the title).
Seberg
Seberg is inspired by true events about the French New Wave darling and Breathless star, Jean Seberg, who in the late 1960s was targeted by Hoover's FBI, because of her political and romantic involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal.
Lido on the Roof
Lido Cinema’s rooftop makes a triumphant return this summer for its fifth year under the stars. Lido on the Roof will screen critically acclaimed summer releases including the new Charlie's Angels, Matt Damon and Christian Bale in Ford V Ferrari, Stephen King's Doctor Sleep, Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes, as well as Marriage Story, the new Noah Baumbach film starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. Other screenings include Great Gerwig's Little Women, Jumanji: The Next Level, Cats, Frozen 2, Bombshell and even a midnight screening on Wednesday, December 18 of the brand-new Star Wars film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. No need to BYO snacks: Lido's food and drink counter serves up great movie treats, from choctops and vegan-friendly popcorn to edamame and craft beers. Check out the full program to see what's showing and hit the Book Now button to buy your tickets.
Shirin Neshat: Dreamers
Iranian-born, New York-based artist and filmmaker Shirin Neshat has been exploring the relationship between women, identity and Islam for more than 20 years. In Dreamers, her trilogy of black and white video installations, Neshat examines the world of the subconscious from the perspective of three women. In the first installation, 'Illusions and Mirrors' (2013), actress Natalie Portman encounters her doppelgänger while exploring the shadowy rooms of a ruined mansion, while the second, 'Roja' (2016), traces an Iranian woman’s attempts to connect with American culture. The third, 'Sarah' (2016), sees the protagonist in a dreamlike forest filled with processions of religious and military figures. “Shirin Neshat is renowned for her films depicting women grappling with identity and society,” says NGV director Tony Ellwood. “The Dreamers is an important trilogy, bringing together three works that are both topical and timeless in their exploration of the female experience.”
Playing with Fire
When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson (John Cena) and his elite team of expert firefighters (Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo and Tyler Mane) come to the rescue of three siblings (Brianna Hildebrand, Christian Convery and Finley Rose Slater) in the path of an encroaching wildfire, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet - babysitters. Unable to locate the children's parents, the firefighters have their lives, jobs and even their fire depot turned upside down and quickly learn that kids - much like fires -are wild and unpredictable.
Sunset Safari at Werribee Open Range Zoo
What do zoo animals get up to when all the daytime visitors have headed back to their cars? Quite a lot, it turns out, with many African animals most active at dusk. That makes Werribee Open Range Zoo's Sunset Safari the perfect time to see giraffes, rhinoceroses, elands, zebras, scimitar-horned oryxes, hippopotamuses and other incredible African animals. Visitors are divided up into two groups, Kipenzi and Lataba (named after two of the zoo's seven rhinos). There are three activities on the night, but the order changes by group. Everyone gets a welcome drink on arrival, after which the groups go their separate ways. One part of the night is an African drumming and dancing performance, which includes a workshop on how to do some of the simpler moves. A second part is an African feast, where visitors can enjoy tagine, couscous, salads and other delights, all topped off with a chocolate fountain, into which you can dip marshmallows, strawberries and meringue pieces. The best part, and the reason for the event, is the safari itself. Visitors pile onto the safari buses and travel out to the 45-hectare open savannah section of the zoo. Sunset is the best time to see the magnificent creatures who live here, and safari guests will get to see all kinds of cool African wildlife at their most active. The luckiest group goes out at the same time as the truck that delivers their food, which is sure to bring the animals running from all corners of the savannah. Proceeds from the ni
Like a Boss
Best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company they've built from the ground up. Unfortunately, they're in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia's lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The beauty business is about to get ugly.
Classic Rooftop Cinema
Classic Cinemas holds the claim to fame as is the longest continuously operating cinema in Victoria. It boasts ten indoor screens and, in addition, has announced the new Classic Rooftop, with nightly 9pm screenings all through summer 2019-2020 and into autumn. The rooftop cinema has comfortable director's chair seating on staggered levels, while sound is delivered through headsets. Melbourne loves a rooftop bar, and the Classic Rooftop naturally has one too. The inaugural season kicks off with as big a bang as you could wish for with a week of screenings of the climactic Star Wars flick, The Rise of Skywalker. New releases that follow include camp classic in waiting, Cats, Greta Gerwig's new version of Little Women, Guy Ritchie's new gangster flick The Gentlemen, and a one-off session of Leonard Cohen documentary Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love. Justin Kurzel's adaptation of Peter Carey's novel True History of the Kelly Gang screens on Friday January 10. Bombshell with Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie, and the Tom Hanks heartwarmer A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, will get showings, as will Taika Waititi's absurdist WWII satire Jojo Rabbit and the award-winning queer French romance Portrait of a Lady on Fire. Love a retro movie? Classic Rooftop Cinema will have Retro Wednesdays in January playing Labyrinth (on David Bowie's birthday), 10 Things I Hate About You, hilarious 1987 fairytale The Princess Bride and Spike Lee's incendiary 1989 drama D