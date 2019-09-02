Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Mamasita's Mezcal Week

Mamasita's Mezcal Week

Things to do, Food and drink Mamasita , Melbourne Sunday September 8 2019 - Sunday September 15 2019
Mamasita prawn taco (Supplied)
Photograph: Supplied

Celebrate your love for mezcal at Mamasita for a whole week

Mamasita is celebrating Mezcal Week by serving up a mezcal banquet from Sept 8-15. This $79 a head banquet will be comprised of six-courses, with dishes spiked by the smoky, agave spirit such as a macadamia and cashew nut chorizo tostadita with a cashew tequila creama; market fish ceviche with mezcal, habanero, tomatillo, coconut and mint; and flan made with a reposado tequila caramel.

If you're a mezcal fiend, you can opt-in for a mezcal pairing for an additional $55 including Bruxo #1, Legendario Domingo and Leyenda Puebla, to name a few. If you just want a flight of mezcal on its own, it is also $55 and you'll receive a smoky mezcal Margarita, Oaxaca Old Fashioned and a mezcal digestive amongst its roster of samplers.

You can opt-in for the mezcal banquet when you book, or just ask for it if you're walking in. 

By: Jess Ho

Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Mamasita
Venue website: www.mamasita.com.au
Venue phone: 03 9650 3821
Address: Lvl 1
11 Collins St
Melbourne
Melbourne
3000
Price: $55-$134
Opening hours: Mon-Thu 5-10pm; Fri & Sat 12.30-11pm; Sun 12.30-10pm

