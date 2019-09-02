Mamasita's Mezcal Week
Celebrate your love for mezcal at Mamasita for a whole week
Mamasita is celebrating Mezcal Week by serving up a mezcal banquet from Sept 8-15. This $79 a head banquet will be comprised of six-courses, with dishes spiked by the smoky, agave spirit such as a macadamia and cashew nut chorizo tostadita with a cashew tequila creama; market fish ceviche with mezcal, habanero, tomatillo, coconut and mint; and flan made with a reposado tequila caramel.
If you're a mezcal fiend, you can opt-in for a mezcal pairing for an additional $55 including Bruxo #1, Legendario Domingo and Leyenda Puebla, to name a few. If you just want a flight of mezcal on its own, it is also $55 and you'll receive a smoky mezcal Margarita, Oaxaca Old Fashioned and a mezcal digestive amongst its roster of samplers.
You can opt-in for the mezcal banquet when you book, or just ask for it if you're walking in.
Details
Mamasita
www.mamasita.com.au
03 9650 3821
Lvl 1
11 Collins St
Melbourne
3000
$55-$134
Mon-Thu 5-10pm; Fri & Sat 12.30-11pm; Sun 12.30-10pm