Mamasita's Mezcal Week

Celebrate your love for mezcal at Mamasita for a whole week

Mamasita is celebrating Mezcal Week by serving up a mezcal banquet from Sept 8-15. This $79 a head banquet will be comprised of six-courses, with dishes spiked by the smoky, agave spirit such as a macadamia and cashew nut chorizo tostadita with a cashew tequila creama; market fish ceviche with mezcal, habanero, tomatillo, coconut and mint; and flan made with a reposado tequila caramel.

If you're a mezcal fiend, you can opt-in for a mezcal pairing for an additional $55 including Bruxo #1, Legendario Domingo and Leyenda Puebla, to name a few. If you just want a flight of mezcal on its own, it is also $55 and you'll receive a smoky mezcal Margarita, Oaxaca Old Fashioned and a mezcal digestive amongst its roster of samplers.

You can opt-in for the mezcal banquet when you book, or just ask for it if you're walking in.