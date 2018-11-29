Massimo Bottura Live On Stage

Tickets to see the world famous chef on stage go on sale in April 2019

You probably know his face from his Chef's Table episode where he made the crunchy bit on top of the lasagne sound like the most incredible thing a human could ever eat. You might also recognise Massimo Bottura as the head chef of Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, which has regularly graced the top spot in the World's 50 Best Restaurants list.

Now the jovial, charismatic chef is coming to Australia for a national tour of live shows. Massimo Bottura, the World's No.1 Chef Live on Stage is a major theatre event happening in Winter 2019 where Bottura will discuss his life, career, and achievements, including his non-profit association Food for Soul, designed to fight food waste and social isolation in community kitchens called Refettorio.

We're expecting a lot of discussion around the culinary traditions of Italy, and the way the chef remixed them for his famous degustations, like in a dish of parmesan at five ages presented in different textures and temperatures.

Bottura will appear at the Plenary at MCEC in Melbourne on Saturday August 10, and tickets go on sale on Wednesday April 3, so this is one to mark in your diaries for food nerds.