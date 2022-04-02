Time Out says

Prove you can handle the hot stuff at this very spicy comp

If you're the type who douses every meal in Sriracha, then listen up – Lygon Street burger bar B.East is hosting its seventh annual red hot chilli eating competition on Saturday, April 2.

Kicking off from noon, a group of 30+ contestants will compete in three pain-staking heats, making their way up the Scoville chart. Watch as they chow down on the humble jalapeño and prepare their minds and their stomachs for the deathly Carolina Reaper chilli, which comes in at a whopping 2.5 million SHU.

If that didn't sound terrifying enough, contestants will not be allowed access to napkins, beer, water or milk. And yes, St Johns Ambulance will be on standby. Winners of each round will go head to head until only the champion remains. That iron-stomached soul will take home $500 in cold hard cash, a hot sauce gift pack, Kaiju beers and merchandise, a $100 B.East voucher and a championship cup with their name on it.

In addition to this masochistic display, there will also be chilli market stalls, a huge game of chilli pong, live DJs and a set from a Quentin Tarantino cover band, and a special chilli-infused menu from B.East. Think fiery nachos, tacos, croquettes, burgers and more, and vegan and vegetarian options are also available.

Entry is free, and you can find more information through the website.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in our city this week.