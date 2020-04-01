Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Melbourne events you can stream online now

Melbourne events you can stream online now

Our guide to the best events, festivals, workshops and things to do in Melbourne and beyond being livestreamed to combat self-isolation

Fish at the Melbourne Aquarium
Photograph: Supplied
By Rebecca Russo |
Being stuck inside doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. Hell, there are plenty of things you can do from the comfort of your own home that you might not have even considered doing before the pandemic hit. 

Thankfully, Melbourne’s collection of creative and resilient artists, performers, experts and craftspeople are now bringing the fun to you online. There are livestremed events, workshops and festivals happening all over – and there’s never been a better time to show your support to those who are facing uncertain times. 

We’ve handpicked some of the coolest events that will be streaming to your homes over the coming days.

Upcoming events to stream

Turtle on rock from Melbourne Aquarium
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do

Melbourne Aquarium livestreams

Live: Thu, Apr 2 at 11.30am

Even though Melbourne Sea Life Aquarium is shut, it doesn’t mean the hard work of its team of aquarists and divers can’t be shared with the people of Melbourne. Following on from a successful live stream of fish feeding, the aquarium is now running  more behind the scenes content and Q&As on its Facebook page. Lead diver Jesse will be taking the reins on Thursday, April 2 at 11.30am as he explains what it’s like being a scuba diver for the aquarium. Check out Sea Life's Facebook page for more livestreams.

Shot of the MSO performing live on stage
Photograph: Supplied
Music, Classical and opera

MSO Online Concerts

Your Place, Melbourne

Live: Thu, Apr 2 at 7.30pm; Sun Apr 5 at 3pm

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen many of Melbourne’s major arts institutions shut down but the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is refusing to let the virus stop the music. They have come up with an innovative way to ensure Melburnians can still access live(ish) arts. The MSO has decided to put several other physically cancelled concerts online, all of which are free to watch. Upcoming include: Stravinsky double bill: Perséphone and The Rite of Spring (Apr 2, 7.30pm) and Sunday Session: Martinu Madrigals (Apr 5, 3pm).

Penguin captured on livestream
Photograph: Supplied
News, Weird & Wonderful

Melbourne zoos 24/7 livestream

Live: Now

Melbourne’s zoos have decided to live stream their animals so you won’t miss out on a second of all that cute creature fun.  Zoos Victoria has set up live streams at some Melbourne Zoo and Werribee Open Range Zoo enclosures, including the adorable snow leopard cubs, the friendly penguins, lazy lions and wandering giraffes. Fair warning: if you’re supposed to be working, this is highly distracting.

Four koalas sitting on a branch in a "cuddle train"
Photograph: Supplied
News, Weird & Wonderful

24/7 koala livestream

Live: Now

Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary near Brisbane, Queensland, currently has 15 livestreams running, eight of which are solely focused on its resident koalas. The koala-ity content includes livestreams of the koala forest, joey enclosure, and the koala cuddle train – so called because the branches in this enclosure are a favourite spot for the koalas to form “cuddle trains” which are literally as cute as they sound. Koalas are famously sleepy critters (they’re asleep 18 to 20 hours a day) but if you’re lucky you might see them eating, socialising or interacting with keepers.

Drag Queen Bathsheba standing in a pink costume against a plain wall
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do

Pride Live

Your Place, Melbourne

Live: Sat, Apr 4

It hurts us to say it, but we hope you’re spending your Saturday night indoors this weekend. But just because you’re social distancing to keep the community safe, doesn’t mean you can’t have a goddamn good time.  Pride of our Footscray Community Bar is pushing on with its fantastic regular evening entertainment, just sans a physical audience. Pride Live is a livestreamed drag variety night that beams straight to your house via Twitch.

Man with a tattooed back sitting on a box
Photograph: MONA/Jesse Hunniford
News, Art

MONA's Tim livestream

Live: Daily between 10am and 4.30pm

The Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) shut its doors to the public on Wednesday, March 18 to slow the spread of Covid-19. What it didn’t shut off was its appetite for the avant-garde, innovative and (let's be real) just plain weird art. With that in mind, dear readers, let us introduce you to Tim – a former tattoo parlour manager from Zurich who is inexplicably sitting out the pandemic on a livestream at MONA.

Dolly Parton
Photograph: Carl Beust / Shutterstock.com
Things to do

‘Goodnight with Dolly’

Live: Fri, Apr 3 at 10am

During this global crisis, there are few people who can quell our collective anxiety quite like the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton. The country music heroine has announced she will be reading out children’s bedtime stories over the next few weeks to provide us all with a bit of calm during this strange time. The ten-book video series, ‘Goodnight with Dolly’, will kick off at 10am AEST on Friday April 2, when Dolly will begin reading tales from her ‘Imagination Library’ – a book gifting program funded by the singer that sends free books to children.

Room of people enjoying a drag night
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do

Self Bingolation

Your Place, Melbourne

Live: Wednesdays at 7.30pm

Shortly after the first round of shutdowns were announced in mid-March, Pride of our Footscray brought us a livestreamed drag night – a way to celebrate pride inside. Now the bar and its drag queens are hosting good old fashioned drag bingo nights but updated for the age of isolation. Self Bingolation combines all the fun of drag bingo, with all the fun of staying at home and protecting the community from coronavirus. Aurora Arsenic will be your host as you play along at home and enjoy a night of comedy, singing, drag and bingo.

Charli XCX performs on a stage with her name in glowing pink letters behind her.
Photograph: Flickr/Justin Higuchi
News, Music

Charli XCX livestream sessions

Live: Check Charli's Instagram

While you were busy thinking about boys, progressive pop powerhouse Charli XCX has been trawling through her rolodex and curating a series of fun, educational livestream sessions to keep us entertained while we’re all isolated at home. Just blame it on her love (for her fans). The ‘Boom Clap’ singer is serving up Instagram livestream events that offer a little more than the basic acoustic sets and sing-a-longs that have been doing the rounds on isolation era social media.

Elvis the saltwater crocodile at Australian Reptile Park
Photograph: supplied
News, Weird & Wonderful

Australian Reptile Park livestreams

Live: Check ARP's website

Zoos across the world are really stepping up their online game, as visitors stay home. Sydney zoo Australian Reptile Park is adding its list of cuddly, cute and sometimes downright terrifying animals to the digital menagerie you can now view at home. And not only are there feeding time livestreams, there are also educational animal talks to teach bored kids (and adults) some fascinating animal facts.

