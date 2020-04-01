Melbourne events you can stream online now Our guide to the best events, festivals, workshops and things to do in Melbourne and beyond being livestreamed to combat self-isolation

Being stuck inside doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. Hell, there are plenty of things you can do from the comfort of your own home that you might not have even considered doing before the pandemic hit.

Thankfully, Melbourne’s collection of creative and resilient artists, performers, experts and craftspeople are now bringing the fun to you online. There are livestremed events, workshops and festivals happening all over – and there’s never been a better time to show your support to those who are facing uncertain times.

We’ve handpicked some of the coolest events that will be streaming to your homes over the coming days.

