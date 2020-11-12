Melbourne Fashion Week Meyers Place Runway

Sit back at an open-air street runway with an express Argentinian dinner courtesy of Melbourne Fashion Week and San Telmo

Argentinian steak restaurant San Telmo is teaming up with Melbourne Fashion Week to transform Meyers Place into a peckish fashionista's delight.

The open-air street runway will feature fashion labels including Articles of Clothing, FME Apparel, HEW, JUDE, North, Rains, REBORN by HoMie, Remuse, SZN and VOW STUDIO.

Each sitting will go for one hour with guests dining in the hidden laneway. This might be the only chance you'll ever get to watch models strut by as you stuff yourself with salt-baked beetroot.

The menu is set to excite with sharp and zesty blue eye cod ceviche featuring hints of red onion and lemon throughout, as well as a juicy, charcoal-grilled cut of O'Connor's skirt steak and an alfajor for dessert (it's a traditional Argentine cookie filled with dulce de leche). And that's just to name a few.

Tickets are selling out fast and can be purchased via San Telmo's website.