The Melbourne Whisky show is back for another year. Featuring 40 different whiskies from over 16 different distilleries, the Melbourne Whisky Show's 'Breakout Edition' is Australia's largest whisky show to date.

Taking place on December 11 at Batman on Collins, there are only 2 sessions available and each has limited capacity. There is a limited of 150 people per session to ensure that ticket holders get more time to sample the whiskies, talk to distillers and take it all in.

The Australian whisky market is currently taking off, meaning that many of the whiskies featured at this year's show are new to the market. As well as this array of new whiskies, you'll be able to purchase limited-edition bottlings and receive a whisky tasting glass on arrival.

Distillers include Bunnahabhain, The Remnant Whisky Company, The Highlander Inn, Headlands Distilling Co and Co, Barrell Craft Spirits. More brands will be announced closer to the date.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased via the Whisky Show website.