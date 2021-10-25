Avani Wines' popular Indian-inspired lunch series is back in time for summer

Biodynamic wine producer Avani Wines is set to turn it up once again on the Mornington Peninsula this summer.

The family-owned winery is collaborating with chef Mischa Tropp (We are Kerala) to host a series of lunch events that will bring regional Indian flavours to the Peninsula, all the while championing seasonality and diversity.

Tropp is set to serve up a four-course set menu at $85 per person that will take diners on a culinary journey through the streets of Delhi to Bengal, Kerala and Goa, while they overlook sweeping views of the vineyard. Expect dishes like besan chilla, a riff on a chickpea pancake with crème fraîche and Yarra Valley trout roe; woodfired prawns with a fragrant malaikari curry; and ada, a savoury, Keralan-style fried wheat pastry filled with braised turmeric rabbit. Dessert will come in the form of mishti doi, a sweet delicacy originating from Bengal, which combines fermented yoghurt, ripe mango and finger lime. All paired with a selection of Avani Wines cool-climate, minimal intervention wines.

Avani Wines is a proudly Indian-owned winery that breaks down barriers and stigma against the notion that wine can't pair well with spice. The likes of Helly Raichura (Enter via Laundry) and Harry Mangat (Biji Dining) have previously hosted Indian-inspired lunches at the winery, too.

Winemaker Shashi Singh and husband Devendra share a mutual love of farming and their connection to the land. With Haryanvi heritage, a region well known for its agricultural roots, this passion has been instilled in son Rohit and daughter Retu, both of whom are involved in both the winemaking and cellar door experience today.

The Mischa Tropp series at Avani Wines will take place from Friday, November 19 to Thursday, December 30 and bookings can be made here.