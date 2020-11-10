Mount Zero Drive-Thru Disco Market

Mount Zero brings you the most retro way to purchase your olives, Meredith goats cheese, Pink Lake salt and more

Don't purchase your olives like a schmuck, do it in style with Mount Zero Olives' drive-through disco market. The Drive-Thru Disco Market is back to provide you with a contactless shopping experience smoother than the tunes DJ Chris Gill from Triple R and Northside Records will be mixing in the background.

The process is simple. Pre-order your goodies on November 18. Then, on November 28, you drive through to the warehouse area where you'll be greeted by some funky fresh rollerbladers decked out in hotpants and glittery knee-high socks. From there, you'll wait for your order to be popped into your car boot courtesy of the roller-disco extraordinaires Skate Odyssey. Wait time here won't be boring though as there will be tunes aplenty so all you need to do is roll down your window and enjoy your own personal boogie wonderland.

But wait, there's more. Aside from there being a range of top-quality Mount Zero olives, olive oils, pulses and Pink Lake salts, you'll also get 10 per cent off all Mount Zero hampers. And the family-owned business is proud to have partnered with Meredith Dairy so you can get two kilos of Meredith's marinated goats cheese for $50. For anyone with a penchant for the stuff, this market is practically heaven.

Pre-orders for click and collect orders will open on Wednesday, November 18 and you can sign up to be notified here.