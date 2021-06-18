Bunjil Place will be illuminated by the light of a giant silvery moon thanks to Luke Jerram’s touring artwork

If you missed out on seeing this wondrous exhibit during Rising festival (sadly only a handful of people did before it was cancelled) there is some good news. Bunjil Place has announced it will be bringing Museum of the Moon to its grand plaza area from Saturday, June 26 to Sunday, July 4.

Museum of the Moon is essentially a seven-metre diameter spherical sculpture that features large-scale NASA imagery of the lunar surface. It’s shown at a scale of 1:500,000, which means each centimetre of the sculpture represents five kilometres of the Moon’s actual surface.

Created by UK artist Luke Jerram, Museum of the Moon has travelled all over the world in recent years, including a stint in Melbourne at Scienceworks in 2018. What’s cool about the installation is that it blends detailed lunar imagery, internally illuminated “moonlight” and a specially designed soundtrack created by BAFTA award-winning composer Dan Jones.

Museum of the Moon at Bunjil Place is free to attend and you can find it at the Bunjil Place plaza on Patrick NE Drive in Narre Warren.