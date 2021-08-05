Head to Ballarat this winter to discover the town shining with neon artworks

Ballarat is lighting up its cold and dark winter nights with Neon Playground. From July 30 to August 19, the goldfields town is decking itself out in bright, colourful neon artworks courtesy of well-known neon artist Carla O'Brien.

O'Brien has covered Ballarat in 14 dazzling, whimsical sculptures for you to discover and interact with. The works are designed to get you posing with them, with examples including musical instruments, penguins and rainbows.

Neon Playground is free to enjoy at the Sturt Street Gardens from Lydiard to Dawson streets from now until August 19.