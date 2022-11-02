Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Oche

  • Things to do
  • Melbourne
  1. People cheersing drinks above a table laden with food.
    Photograph: Supplied | Oche
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Inside of Oche, an electronic darts gaming centre.
    Photograph: Supplied | Oche
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

When it comes to special dining experiences, Oche scores a bullseye

Oche is what you’d get if you took the darts corner in a pub and gave it a luxurious, fine-dining makeover. The restaurant boasts 22 semi-private darts booths with state-of-the-art electronic dart boards that track your score (so you can enjoy a tipple and ditch the tally).

Each booth is attended to by a dedicated host, ready to serve up an array of tasty morsels on the menu, including cloche-smoked salmon cones and fried Kataifi duck with goats cheese. Oche combines fine dining with fuss-free finger food, serving meals in convenient mini-portions. Each bite packs a punch, and with no cutlery necessary, you can hold a nibble in one hand and aim for a bullseye with the other.

Bartender Adam MacDonald, named 'World Bartender of the Year’, joins the team with some innovative mixes that really hit the mark. One such concoction includes Thin Red Line, a bourbon cocktail with a red wine float that doubles as a palate cleanser. The heritage-listed venue features luxe touches like rustic Tassie oak furnishings, stone tabletops and brushed brass fittings that harken back to the early days of dart’s invention in the early 20th century.

The unique dining/gaming concept originally hails from Scandinavia with branches in Amsterdam and London. Now, the restaurant is finally ready to take root in Melbourne's CBD. Score!

After more fun? Here are the best spots to go bowling in Melbourne.

Written by Elizabeth Whitehead

Details

Address:
263-269 Elizabeth Street
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
oche.com
(03) 9113 9999
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.