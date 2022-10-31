Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Old Melbourne Gaol Ghost Tour

  • Things to do, Walks and tours
  • Old Melbourne Gaol, Melbourne
Melbourne Gaol
Photograph: Time Out
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Explore the gaol after dark and discover the spirits who never left

Even older than Pentridge Prison, Old Melbourne Gaol has long been one of the city’s most feared sites. The prisoners may be long gone, but those in the know say their spirits have never left. Ned Kelly was hanged here back in 1880, so you can only imagine the supernatural energy that event must have left behind.

This spooky season, Old Melbourne Gaol is holding chilling night tours where you’ll see the gaol like you’ve never seen it before. Costumes are encouraged, as is plucking up the courage to enter the haunted cell 17.

Written by
Ashleigh Hastings

Details

Event website:
www.oldmelbournegaol.com.au/event/halloween-night-tours/
Address:
Old Melbourne Gaol
377 Russell St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
info@oldmelbournegaol.com.au
Price:
$48
Opening hours:
6pm, 8pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.