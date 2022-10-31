Old Melbourne Gaol Ghost Tour

Time Out says

Even older than Pentridge Prison, Old Melbourne Gaol has long been one of the city’s most feared sites. The prisoners may be long gone, but those in the know say their spirits have never left. Ned Kelly was hanged here back in 1880, so you can only imagine the supernatural energy that event must have left behind.

This spooky season, Old Melbourne Gaol is holding chilling night tours where you’ll see the gaol like you’ve never seen it before. Costumes are encouraged, as is plucking up the courage to enter the haunted cell 17.