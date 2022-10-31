Melbourne
Old Melbourne Ghost Tour

  • Things to do, Walks and tours
  • Young & Jackson, Melbourne
A graffiti-covered laneway.
Photograph: Lantern Ghost Tours
Time Out says

We all know the trope of old Melbourne, a marvellous growing city with gardens galore. Yet, a closer examination reveals a second, much spookier side to the Melbourne of yesteryear. It’s this side of Melbourne’s history that the Old Melbourne Ghost Tour is all about.

Meet at Young & Jackson Hotel on Flinders Street, one of Melbourne’s most haunted locations, then you might meet the ghost of a murdered woman from the 19th century. You’ll then meander through the city, letting the spices of Chinatown transport you back to a time when the area was filled with the smoke of opium dens. If you’re lucky, you might make the acquaintance of Federici, the ghost of the Princess Theatre. Book through Lantern Ghost tours.

Written by
Ashleigh Hastings

Details

Event website:
www.lanternghosttours.com/
Address:
Young & Jackson
1 Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders St
Price:
from $36
Opening hours:
8.30PM

Dates and times

