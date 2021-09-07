Open House Bendigo is back with a series of in-person events exploring the city's vibrant architecture

Explore and learn about the historic architecture of Bendigo at this year’s Open House Bendigo. On the weekend of October 23 and 24, Open House Melbourne and the Centre for Architecture have partnered to deliver Covid-safe in-person events that celebrate the quality and purposeful design of this gorgeous regional city.

The weekend will showcase more than 20 public projects, buildings, spaces and programs. You’ll have the opportunity to learn about the vibrancy of local contemporary design, the rich history of boom-style architecture and the social history of Greater Bendigo while also getting to wander into beautiful and diverse spaces within the city.

Take a guided architectural tour led into the Beehive Building and the former Mining Exchange and visit local landmarks including Bendigo Town Hall, Ulumbarra Theatre, MacKenzie Quarters and more.



This is the third time that Bendigo has hosted an Open House, with the first two times being in 2018 and 2019. The full program of tours, workshops and events will be released in early October, so keep an eye on the website for further details.