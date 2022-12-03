Time Out says

Put on your thinking cap with the Werribee Park Paranormal Investigation, a mind-bending three-hour experience exploring the original Chirnside homestead. Hidden behind the Werribee Park Mansion by the banks of the Werribee River, this homestead is known for being at the centre of high levels of paranormal activity.

You’ll explore the stables, blacksmith, coach house and original bluestone homestead, all with guidance from professional paranormal investigators with top-notch equipment. Check out the Twisted History website to book, if you dare.