Pinchy’s Pop-Up Tour at Johnny's Emporium

Things to do, Food and drink Johnny's Emporium , Yarraville Until Saturday May 29 2021
Pinchy's tacos rested against lime wedges on a shiny red tabletop with a bottle of Veuve Clicquout in the background
Photograph: Supplied
Get your claws around one of Pinchy's lobster rolls this weekend

This one is for the westies who can't get enough of crustacean kings Pinchy's and its moreish lobster rolls.

Pinchy's is returning to Johnny's Emporium in Yarraville with a brand-new iso-friendly 'Lockdown Taco Party' that will show off its new range of tacos along with a vegan menu in tow. Check out the classic mini lobster rolls or branch out and sample the Alaskan crab taco with avocado mousse, spicy tomato and coriander salsa.

Pre-orders are necessary and can be made here. You can pick up your goodies on Friday May 28 between 5pm-9pm or Saturday May 29 from noon-9pm at Johnny's Emporium, 18a Anderson Street, Yarraville.

 

By: Rushani Epa

Details
Event website: https://pinchys-co.square.site/
Venue name: Johnny's Emporium
Address: 18a Anderson Street
Yarraville
3013

Dates And Times
