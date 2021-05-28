Pinchy’s Pop-Up Tour at Johnny's Emporium

Get your claws around one of Pinchy's lobster rolls this weekend

This one is for the westies who can't get enough of crustacean kings Pinchy's and its moreish lobster rolls.

Pinchy's is returning to Johnny's Emporium in Yarraville with a brand-new iso-friendly 'Lockdown Taco Party' that will show off its new range of tacos along with a vegan menu in tow. Check out the classic mini lobster rolls or branch out and sample the Alaskan crab taco with avocado mousse, spicy tomato and coriander salsa.

Pre-orders are necessary and can be made here. You can pick up your goodies on Friday May 28 between 5pm-9pm or Saturday May 29 from noon-9pm at Johnny's Emporium, 18a Anderson Street, Yarraville.