Musician Amy Shark wearing a red top and jeans, sitting
Photograph: Michelle Pitiris

PSA: Tash Sultana and Amy Shark are playing secret city gigs today

If you hear a busker that sounds like Amy Shark in the city today, it just might be her

Written by
Lacey-Jade Christie
Have you caught one of City Live Music's pop-ups? If not, today may be the day to do it because Tash Sultana and Amy Shark are both playing pop-up gigs in the CBD.

When and where haven't been announced yet, but What's On Melbourne will be releasing more information on their Instagram tomorrow.

The pop-ups are brought to Melbourne by the Victorian Government’s On The Road Again live music program. The program is giving an opportunity to Aussie artists to perform and for fans to see them live and for free at secret gigs in surprise locations. 

A few lucky Melbournians may have seen Tones and I, Missy Higgins and the Pierce Brothers at their pop-ups as Melbourne came out of lockdown. Now it's Tash Sultana and Amy Shark's turn, so keep your ears open and your eyes peeled.

Looking for more live music in Melbourne? Check out our live music gig guide.

