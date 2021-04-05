Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Queens of the Damned: The Pirate Experience

Queens of the Damned: The Pirate Experience

Things to do Mission to Seafarers , Docklands Saturday May 15 2021 - Saturday December 18 2021
Queens of the Damned pirate
Photograph: Queens of the Damned
Avast, me hearties! Get ready to set sail with the sexiest damn pirates to sail the seven seas

Whether you're a fan of Captain Jack Sparrow or the guy who tells Tom Hanks, "I am the captain now," we're pretty sure you haven't seen pirates like these before. 

Cabaret performers Queens of the Damned are putting on a pirate-themed dinner theatre production, fresh off a very popular run at Old Melbourne Gaol. This performance takes place across four different rooms in the 100-year-old Mission to Seafarers.

The night starts out in the 'Castaway Courtyard', where you can expect fire-breathing pirates, sea shanties and drunken pirates (what to do with them?). Dinner is served in what used to be the gymnasium at Mission to Seafarers, which has been decked out in sunken treasure and mermaids for an underwater-themed two-course meal. Then the main cabaret begins, and you can expect bawdy ballads, few clothes and yes, almost certainly multiple double entendres based on the word 'booty'. It promises to be a raucous good time, and hen's, buck's, birthday and work parties are all catered for. 

Tickets start at $75, or you can book a 'very important pirate' (geddit?) experience, including a cocktail on arrival, personalised treasure map, access to the 'Captain's Quarters' and priority seating, for $140. 

Details
Event website: https://www.queensofthedamnedcabaret.com/
Venue name: Mission to Seafarers
Address: 717 Flinders St
Docklands
Melbourne
3008
Transport: Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price: $75-$140

