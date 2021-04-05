Avast, me hearties! Get ready to set sail with the sexiest damn pirates to sail the seven seas

Whether you're a fan of Captain Jack Sparrow or the guy who tells Tom Hanks, "I am the captain now," we're pretty sure you haven't seen pirates like these before.

Cabaret performers Queens of the Damned are putting on a pirate-themed dinner theatre production, fresh off a very popular run at Old Melbourne Gaol. This performance takes place across four different rooms in the 100-year-old Mission to Seafarers.

The night starts out in the 'Castaway Courtyard', where you can expect fire-breathing pirates, sea shanties and drunken pirates (what to do with them?). Dinner is served in what used to be the gymnasium at Mission to Seafarers, which has been decked out in sunken treasure and mermaids for an underwater-themed two-course meal. Then the main cabaret begins, and you can expect bawdy ballads, few clothes and yes, almost certainly multiple double entendres based on the word 'booty'. It promises to be a raucous good time, and hen's, buck's, birthday and work parties are all catered for.

Tickets start at $75, or you can book a 'very important pirate' (geddit?) experience, including a cocktail on arrival, personalised treasure map, access to the 'Captain's Quarters' and priority seating, for $140.