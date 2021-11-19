Lounging on a day bed with a cocktail in the sun sounds pretty great right about now

Melbourne's newest pop-up bar is bringing Europe to you in the form of day beds, DJs and cocktails. Think the Greek Islands meets Soho House.

With Melburnians eager to get out and enjoy the sunshine and reconnect, QV Club could not have opened at a better time. Launching on November 19, this Euro-inspired bar will be providing a haven in the middle of the CBD well into 2022.

The QV Club Bar includes two pop-up bars, both by Father’s Office. There's the Stella Artois shipping container bar and the Absolut cocktail caravan. Out hot tip: try the Watermelon Smash Cocktail. It's made from Absolut's new Absolut Watermelon and it's divine.

There's a DJ on Fridays and Saturdays playing chilled house music and a variety of elective live bands throughout the week.



Keep an eye on the QV website for program updates and make sure to get out and enjoy the sunshine.