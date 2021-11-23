Melbourne winery Rob Dolan is celebrating local icons while helping Melbourne get back on its feet via donations to some very worthwhile causes.

Dropping its limited-edition blanc de blanc, Rob Dolan Wines has teamed up with local Melbourne artist Kate Schmidli to release its 'Local Icon Series', which feature specially designed labels (they are definitely 'bottle art') that celebrate Melbourne institutions like the Butterfly Club, Melbourne Fringe Festival and the Brighton Beach Boxes. The bottles embody what it is to be Melburnian.

Even better, 50 per cent of profits from sales will be donated to the venues and programs featured on the bottles, which sounds like a pretty good excuse to buy a bottle or two to us. The winery wanted to help get Melbourne on its feet after a tough 18 months and help the industries that have been the hardest hit by Melbourne's multiple lockdowns.

The collection features six different labels, each highlighting something that Rob Dolan Wine loves about the city, including the EFNL women's footy program, Surf Life Saving and Environment Victoria. The full list of recipients can be seen on the website.

You can buy this limited-edition release via the Rob Dolan website.