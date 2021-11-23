Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Rob Dolan Wines Charity wine Melbourne
Photograph: Rob Dolan Wines

Rob Dolan Wine releases charity collection blanc de blanc

These limited-edition wines are getting Melbourne back on its feet

Written by
Lacey-Jade Christie
Advertising

Melbourne winery Rob Dolan is celebrating local icons while helping Melbourne get back on its feet via donations to some very worthwhile causes. 

Dropping its limited-edition blanc de blanc, Rob Dolan Wines has teamed up with local Melbourne artist Kate Schmidli to release its 'Local Icon Series', which feature specially designed labels (they are definitely 'bottle art') that celebrate Melbourne institutions like the Butterfly Club, Melbourne Fringe Festival and the Brighton Beach Boxes. The bottles embody what it is to be Melburnian.

Even better, 50 per cent of profits from sales will be donated to the venues and programs featured on the bottles, which sounds like a pretty good excuse to buy a bottle or two to us. The winery wanted to help get Melbourne on its feet after a tough 18 months and help the industries that have been the hardest hit by Melbourne's multiple lockdowns.

The collection features six different labels, each highlighting something that Rob Dolan Wine loves about the city, including the EFNL women's footy program, Surf Life Saving and Environment Victoria. The full list of recipients can be seen on the website.

You can buy this limited-edition release via the Rob Dolan website.

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.