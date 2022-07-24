Melbourne
Roller Disco Brunch

  • Things to do, Games and hobbies
  • Evies Bar and Diner, Fitzroy
People dressed in retro attire and roller skates.
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

This retro roller skating party is coming to Melbourne

At the Roller Disco Brunch you’ll be partaking in just that: a brunch with intermittent twirls around a retro roller skating dancefloor. And this new party on wheels ticks off just about every hipster Melburnian could want: booze, a retro theme and a similarly old-school sporty activity.

They’ll be pumping tracks from the ’80s – the height of the roller skating era – while you zoom around the arena. There's an 11am session and a 1pm session, and your $60 ticket includes his ticket includes entry, skate hire, a drink on arrival and a brunch dish. BYO knee pads, helmets and wrist guards – they are not required, but safety!

You can book online for any session, but they’re all reserved for those over 18. Be sure to pack your most spangly leotards and extra glitter to nab the best-dressed prizes – perhaps forego the flares though, for your own safety.

Cassidy Knowlton
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton

Details

Event website:
explorehidden.com/event/details/the-roller-disco-brunch-melbourne-80s-retro-rollerskating-1547258
Address:
Evies Bar and Diner
230 Gertrude St
Fitzroy
Melbourne
3065
Contact:
www.evies.net.au
03 9419 4192
Price:
$60
Opening hours:
Tue, Wed, Sun 11.30am-11pm; Thu-Sat 11.30am-1am

Dates and times

