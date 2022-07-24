At the Roller Disco Brunch you’ll be partaking in just that: a brunch with intermittent twirls around a retro roller skating dancefloor. And this new party on wheels ticks off just about every hipster Melburnian could want: booze, a retro theme and a similarly old-school sporty activity.

They’ll be pumping tracks from the ’80s – the height of the roller skating era – while you zoom around the arena. There's an 11am session and a 1pm session, and your $60 ticket includes his ticket includes entry, skate hire, a drink on arrival and a brunch dish. BYO knee pads, helmets and wrist guards – they are not required, but safety!

You can book online for any session, but they’re all reserved for those over 18. Be sure to pack your most spangly leotards and extra glitter to nab the best-dressed prizes – perhaps forego the flares though, for your own safety.