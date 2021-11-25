If you ever needed an excuse to wear a shit shirt, this is it

S**t Shirt Saturday is back at the Royal Saxon. Raising money for a noble cause, this Saturday patrons will don their shittest shirt and down a pint all for Movember.

Starting in 2018, founder Eray Saban pioneered S**t Shirt Saturday after seeing the power that education and talking can have on people, particularly men. Saban hoped that being uncomfortable in a shit shirt would distract people, encouraging them to let their guard down and talk about uncomfortable feelings.

A Movember veteran, Saban's will also be behind the microphone as the event's host, having raised over $200,000 in his six-year streak with the charity. Saban was inspired to join the cause and help make a difference after watching four family members battle prostate cancer, including his grandfather who sadly lost his life to the disease.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Movember, a global charity that focuses on men's mental health, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. Money raised will be used to fund research in cancer tests and treatments as well as much needed mental health interventions around the world.

Tickets for S**t Shirt Saturday can be found on Eventbrite.