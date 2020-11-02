Fed Square is hosting a whimsical art installation to herald the end of a dark winter

To celebrate what are hopefully set to be sunnier times ahead (both literally and figuratively), Fed Square is hosting an enchanting sound and light installation called Sky Castle.

For one month this November, Sky Castle will be taking over Fed Square and transforming it with clusters of inflatable rainbow arches. The whimsical work is courtesy of art and technology company Eness, which has quite the history of creating dreamy public works (you might remember the Sonic Light Bubble the group presented at Fed Square during White Night 2017).

While the rainbow arches are pretty enough to look at alone, when walked through the arches also emit xylophone melodies while simultaneously changing colour. The entire effect hopes to evoke a sense of rainbows – a symbol of hope following the metaphorical storm Melbourne experienced this year.

Sky Castle can be viewed in Fed Square daily from November 13 to December 14.