Timeout

Social Good Summit

  • Things to do, Talks and discussions
  • RMIT University: Swanston Academic Building, Melbourne
A crowd of people listening to a speaker on stage.
Photograph: Social Good Summit
Buy ticket
Time Out says

Hear from changemakers in the social justice space and get inspired to be a force for good

The Social Good Summit Australia (SGSA) is a United Nations-affiliated event that brings together individuals, corporations, not-for-profits, government and grassroots organisations to tackle some of the most significant challenges society is currently facing.

This year the summit is coming to Melbourne, set to be held at RMIT on Saturday, October 8. Its global network of citizens from more than 100 countries will come together to inspire solutions to real-world problems, underpinned by the theme of ‘Reconnect. Rethink. Restart’.

Get a chance to hear from Nasir Sobhani – ‘The Streets Barber’ who gives free haircuts to people experiencing homelessness – as well as the founder of Climate 200 Simon Holmes a Court, and co-founders of Clothing The Gaps Laura Thompson and Sianna Catullo.

Through thought-provoking speeches from these leaders of change, the Summit is set to help you realise your potential in taking action toward social good and inspire you to be the change you want to see in the world.

Ticket prices range from $45 for students to $145 for general admission, and can be purchased via the Social Good Summit website.

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Event website:
www.socialgoodsummit.com.au/tickets
Address:
RMIT University: Swanston Academic Building
RMIT University
Cnr Stewart & A’beckett St
Melbourne
3000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Melbourne Central

Dates and times

Buy
