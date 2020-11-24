The brains behind Everleigh, Heartbreaker Bar and Ides have teamed up to bring you an experience like no other

Step into a warehouse space and be greeted by a giant, custom-made cube. Enter the cube in darkness with 13 others and be greeted by Ssixx.

Ssixx Presents Everleigh-After is a pop-up concept that will take you on an exploration of your senses through the use of technology, immersive art, food based on the experience and paired with matching cocktails and wines. Imagine a cube with only a large table, seats and visuals surrounding you.

It’s an opportunity for you to escape the confines of everyday life and sample a four-course degustation in an unusual setting. The experience was crafted by experiential designer and event specialist Philip Bucknell, who is known for designing experiences for the Met Costume Gala, Moma and New York Fashion Week.

To take charge of the food element, Peter Gunn from Collingwood restaurant Ides came on board, whose signature Black Box dessert has famously featured on Masterchef. Now the dessert will be reimagined in response to Ssixx’s digital and sensory art.

The black chocolate box houses seasonal ingredients layered within passionfruit chocolate, Champagne, truffle, compressed pear, caramel mouse, fresh honeycomb and ginger biscuit crumb. To enjoy it you must smash the box with a mini hammer like a kid with a piñata.

The team behind cocktail bars the Everleigh, Heartbreaker Bar and Bar Margaux, Zara and Michael Madrusan, will join Gunn and Bucknell to provide a curated cocktail selection to match the theatrics of the experience.

“As the visual feast evolves around them, audiences will bite, sip and smell expertly crafted tastes, textures and scents that evoke the essence of what they’re seeing and hearing,” said Bucknell. “I’m not sure we’ve ever seen a creation where all five senses are so completely catered to. I can’t wait to see what people make of it.”

Expect to hear abstract sounds and see visuals projecting on the ceiling and floor courtesy of Bucknell, but everything else will be left a mystery.

The experience will commence on January 12, 2021, and will resume from Tuesdays to Sundays until February 28, 2021. There will be four sittings per day and each one will go for one hour and 15 minutes. Bookings can be made online via Eventbrite now.