  A crowd of people sitting on a lawn listening to music at the Stars and Bars Festival.
    Photograph: Supplied
  Musician Nathan Seeckts singing into a microphone on stage.
    Photograph: Supplied
  Flynns Winery: a rustic winery cellar door with heaps of wooden tables and chairs and metal sculptures on a lawn.
    Photograph: Supplied
This one-day event is a country music festival and Heathcote bus tour all rolled into one

Spend the Anzac Day long weekend blazing a trail through Heathcote with Stars and Bars Festival. This one-day festival is a brand new event concept that is a hybrid of a country music festival, food and wine festival and regional bus tour. 

The day kicks off at 10.30am when punters can board the Heathcote Express for a tour of some of the region's finest wine, beer, and food producers. The luxury buses will take you to 150-year-old pub Toobarac Hotel and Brewery for a couple of pints before taking you to visit Munari Wines and Flynn's Wines, two wineries that helped pioneer the Heathcote wine renaissance. 

As you taste and explore, you'll also get to enjoy live country, blues and folks music from the likes of Alister Turrill, Joshua Seymour, Pete Daly and Mariah McCarthy. By 5.30pm, you'll arrive at your final stop, Palling Bros Brewery, where you'll be treated to a meal and some beverages before a three-act show featuring the Seven Ups, Nathan Seeckts and J.D. Delves with Harvest Moon. 

Tickets start at $80 for the bus tour plus the evening session or from $35 for just the evening session. For more information and to purchase your tickets, head to the Oztix website

Want to spend your whole long weekend in the gorgeous Mitchell Shire? Here's our guide to the best things to eat, drink and do in the Goulburn Valley.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Around Heathcote
Heathcote
Melbourne
3523
from $38.50

