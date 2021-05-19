Melbourne's getting a fancy schmancy pop-up soup stall for Rising festival

Soup and winter. Winter and soup. It’s not a novel idea, but it is a good one, and Rising festival is leaning into all things soup, chowder and broth for Stock Exchange. This Rising event is essentially a big ol’ street side soup cart offering soups from around the world like Vietnamese phở, Japanese miso, French consommé and Peruvian aguadito. Big names from the food industry have signed on to dish out soup; at Stock Exchange you’ll be able to grab a steaming bowl from the likes of cookbook author Julia Busuttil Nishimura (Ostro), chef and writer Tony Tan, social enterprise Free to Feed and artistic food practice Long Prawn. A new soup is served every day of the festival, so feel free to head back again and again.