Australia's biggest ever drone show will shine over Melbourne this January

In case you didn't hear, Melbourne is ringing in 2022 with the largest ever drone display to happen in Australia. And you'll still be able to enjoy it even if you're not in town for New Year's Eve.

During January a flock of 350 drones will take to the skies above Melbourne for the Summer Nights Drone Show, a sparkling aerial display of colour and light. Think of the show as stars coming to life, with two eight-minute shows running every night from January 3 to 30.

Those viewing the show from Jan 3 to 16 will hear local creative (and 2020 National Poetry Slam winner) Ren Alessandra's 'Melbourne, Feel the Sound' work. Those viewing the display from Jan 17 to 30 will be treated to Wurundjeri creation tale 'How the Platypus (Dulai Wurrung) Was Made'.

The show comes from international drone art organisation Celestial, which has previously provided a drone performance for Edinburgh's 2020 New Year's Eve celebrations, as well as for Amnesty International's 60th anniversary.

The Summer Nights Drone Show is free and can be viewed over Victoria Harbour in Docklands from 9.30pm each night.