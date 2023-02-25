Melbourne
Sunset Safari at Werribee Open Range Zoo

  • Things to do, Walks and tours
  • Werribee Open Range Zoo, Werribee South
  • Recommended
A group of families on a safari bus during a sunset safari at a zoo.
Photograph: Werribee Open Range Zoo
Time Out says

Spend some time in the open air and amongst some incredible wild animals

Werribee Open Range Zoo is bringing back its Sunset Safari for a fifth season, inviting visitors to embark on an immersive safari adventure at dusk when wild animals tend to be most active. 

Every Saturday from January 13 until February 25, visitors can hop onto a bus at the zoo and watch as the sun sets and illuminates the open range. You'll get to witness majestic animals like giraffes, rhinoceroses, ostriches and lions and learn from zoo guides about efforts to protect them from endangerment and extinction.

"Sunset Safari emulates the essence of an authentic African safari, and the experience is located right in the heart of Melbourne's west with no plane ticket required," says Dr Mark Pilgrim, the Werribee Open Range Zoo director. 

This year, for the first time, visitors will get to embark on a new route through the Savannah to learn about the fascinating behaviours of hippos and to see some of the world's most endangered animals. 

Explore the walking trails scattered across the range and catch interactive live performances of drums, song and dance. There will also be a range of food and beverage options including bistro dining, cocktails and an African village braai, or barbecue. Food and drink packages are sold separately and can be pre-booked or purchased on the night.

The Safari runs from 5.30pm to 9pm each night, and entry is $59 for adults and $29 for children. The proceeds from the event go towards helping Zoos Victoria fund conservation research, animal rescues and community programs.

Head to the Zoos Victoria website to purchase your tickets. 

Looking for more fun in the city? Here's our round-up of what's on in Melbourne this weekend.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.zoo.org.au/sunsetsafari.
Address:
Werribee Open Range Zoo
K Rd
Werribee
Melbourne
3030
Price:
$59
Opening hours:
5.30-9pm

Dates and times

Buy
