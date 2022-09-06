Time Out says

The month-long festival is here to inspire actions towards a healthy mind, body and planet

Calling all green thumbs and zero-wasters – Sustainable September is here.

Fed Square is hosting the month-long festival, with a program jam-packed with family-friendly events and activities all aimed to empower us to make the right choices when it comes to nurturing the planet and our community.

Over the month, you can catch a vegan market with stallholders slinging plant-based and cruelty-free foods and wares, and a zero waste festival featuring a panel discussion with sustainability experts and information stalls.

There are also a number of ‘green’ workshops set to happen, covering everything from worm composting to how to turn waste into wearable items. Get the kids involved with a Yarra River clean-up, and even swing by the kid's pop-up library to get your hands on books about sustainability practices and food waste.

Fed Square is easily accessible by public transport and encourages visitors to bring reusable water bottles and coffee cups, which means you’re doing your bit just by attending.

For the full events program, head to the Fed Square website.