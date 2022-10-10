Melbourne
  • Melbourne
A group of people sitting on the ground at a co-working space.
Photograph: the Commons
Time Out says

The Commons provides design-focused, functional and professional creative workspaces across seven locations in Melbourne. Features vary between each venue and include rooftop beer gardens with barbecue facilities, weekly yoga and meditation classes, end-of-week drinks, a wellness studio, a library, a record lounge, a podcast studio, a karaoke lounge and golf simulators. Members have access to the Commons culture and events programs with countless insightful business-focused, member and leisure events that run across locations throughout the month. 

Current locations are in South Yarra, Collingwood, the CBD, Cremorne and South Melbourne.

Written by
Tracey Cheung

Details

Address:
222 Lonsdale Street
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
thecommons.com.au
1300 848 568
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 8.30am-6pm
