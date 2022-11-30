Time Out says

Head to one of the 16 small businesses taking part to win a share of $17,000 worth of art

This November, 16 small businesses in the Hoddle Grid will be partnering up with 16 local street artists to take part in the Hoddle Hunt, Melbourne’s newest street art event brought to the city by Pasteup owner and entrepreneur, Mark Boldiston.

You’ll get the chance to win a share of $17,000 worth of local street art, simply by paying a visit to one of the businesses to check out the featured art and scanning the QR code to go in the draw to win it.

“The Melbourne CBD is known as the home of Australian street art and what better way to celebrate revisiting the city’s wonderful street art than to give away original artwork by many of the artists whose work you see on the walls and laneways of Melbourne,” says Boldiston.

Participating businesses include Adelphi Hotel, Punthill Flinders Lane, e.g.etal, Melbourne Athenaeum Library, Master Café at Art Masterclass, Il Papiro, Stephen Mclaughlan Gallery, Gray Reid Gallery, Ginger Olive, Pasteup, West End Arts Space, Bottega Sahil, Clementine’s and Evelyn Faye Nutrition featuring pieces from artists Adi, Eddie Botha, Fikaris, Gnashingteeth, HWJ, Kasper, Leadbeater, Manda Lane, Mort Murray, Mr Dimples, Oskr.2021, Ruskidd, Tinky and VKM.

The Hoddle Hunt will be running from November 7 to November 30, with the lucky prize winners announced in the first week of December.

After more fun in the city? Here are the best things happening in Melbourne this week.