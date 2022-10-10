Time Out says

The Loft Workspaces opened in July 2022 and is located conveniently in South Yarra with shops at the doorstep and parks to exercise in before or after your visit. Inside, you'll find three levels of flexible workspaces, communal areas and designated quiet places that feel as comfortable as home. It is artful and thoughtfully designed for a productive and enjoyable place to work.

The standout feature is an infrared sauna to retreat to and relax your muscles after a long day. The Loft also runs events that focus on health and wellness, entertainment, charitable causes, networking and socialising opportunities. Previously, it has partnered with fitness facilities to bring members monthly wellness rituals.

Other noteworthy features include a ground floor café, sunset rooftop bar, luxury hotel-style bathrooms, a car park, bike storage, and a bike servicing station.