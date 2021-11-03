After yet another winter spent inside, we cannot wait to get back into venues and make the most of Melbourne. And it seems Melbourne is more than ready for us, too, with the city coming back to life in a huge way. From concerts to musicals, food and drink to outdoor movies, there will be events in all corners of the city for maximum fun in the sun.

Remember, most of these venues and events will be open to vaccinated people only, so make sure you're double dosed as soon as possible.

