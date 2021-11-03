From November 28
Victoria, you've heard of pink lakes and pink cliffs, but this might be Melbourne's first pink pond. This November, the NGV unveils a pink pond in the Grollo Equiset Garden (the gallery's sculpture garden). The blushing body of water, titled 'pond[er]' is the work of the winner of the NGV's 2021 Architecture Commission, and is designed and produced by architecture firm Taylor Knights and artist James Carey.
If you're anything like us, you're probably thinking "can I jump in the pond?". The answer to that is yes, yes you can. Once installed, visitors to 'pond[er]' will be able to walk along a series of walkways and accessible platforms to explore the work and even dip their feet in the pink pool itself.