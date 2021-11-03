Melbourne
An image of a smiling, happy person ziplining over Melbourne's Yarra River
Photograph: Supplied / Firefly Zipline

The things we can't wait to do in summer 2021-22

Temperature's rising, and so is our excitement for all the super-cool things opening this summer

Cassidy Knowlton
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
After yet another winter spent inside, we cannot wait to get back into venues and make the most of Melbourne. And it seems Melbourne is more than ready for us, too, with the city coming back to life in a huge way. From concerts to musicals, food and drink to outdoor movies, there will be events in all corners of the city for maximum fun in the sun. 

Remember, most of these venues and events will be open to vaccinated people only, so make sure you're double dosed as soon as possible. 

Play in a pink pond at the NGV
Photograph: Render courtesy Taylor Knights and James Carey

Play in a pink pond at the NGV

  • Art
  • Installation
  • Southbank

From November 28

Victoria, you've heard of pink lakes and pink cliffs, but this might be Melbourne's first pink pond. This November, the NGV unveils a pink pond in the Grollo Equiset Garden (the gallery's sculpture garden). The blushing body of water, titled 'pond[er]' is the work of the winner of the NGV's 2021 Architecture Commission, and is designed and produced by architecture firm Taylor Knights and artist James Carey. 

If you're anything like us, you're probably thinking "can I jump in the pond?". The answer to that is yes, yes you can. Once installed, visitors to 'pond[er]' will be able to walk along a series of walkways and accessible platforms to explore the work and even dip their feet in the pink pool itself. 

Read more
Soar over the Yarra on a flying fox
Photograph: Supplied / Firefly Zipline

Soar over the Yarra on a flying fox

  • Things to do
  • Melbourne

From December 1

This December, a zipline is being installed across Melbourne's Yarra River, allowing daring locals and tourists alike to soar over the water. This will be Melbourne's first zipline experience, and it comes to the city from Firefly Zipline, a group that has decades of experience developing and running adventure experiences. The 130-metre zipline can reach speeds of up to 40km per hour, launching guests from Fed Square, across the river, and over to Alexandra Gardens. It's dual-line too, meaning you can go flying over the river with a mate next to you.

Read more
Buy ticket
Sail the sexy seven seas with Queens of the Damned: The Pirate Experience
Photograph: Queens of the Damned

Sail the sexy seven seas with Queens of the Damned: The Pirate Experience

  • Things to do
  • Docklands

From November 6

Whether you're a fan of Captain Jack Sparrow or the pirates of Penzance, we're pretty sure you haven't seen pirates like these before. The night starts out in the 'Castaway Courtyard', where you can expect fire-breathing pirates, sea shanties and drunken pirates (what to do with them?). Dinner is served in what used to be the gymnasium at Mission to Seafarers, which has been decked out in sunken treasure and mermaids for an underwater-themed two-course meal. Then the main cabaret begins, and you can expect bawdy ballads, few clothes and yes, almost certainly multiple double entendres based on the word 'booty'.

Read more
Buy ticket
Let your inner child go wild at Big Bounce Australia
Sarasota Experience/Big Bounce Australia

Let your inner child go wild at Big Bounce Australia

  • Things to do
  • Kensington

From January 28

The Big Bounce Australia is popping up at Flemington Racecourse from January 28-30 and February 4-6. The inflatable theme park includes the Guinness World Record-certified largest ever bounce house, which has giant slides, climbing towers, obstacle runs, basketball hoops and ball pits sprawled across 1,500 square metres of bouncy real estate. Things get wild in the very centre of this lavish air-filled palace, with a DJ pumping tunes that reverberate through the inflated halls while confetti cannons blast and beach balls fly around the party and game zone.

Read more
Buy ticket
Get a little sandy at Exchange Pop-Up Beach Club
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

Get a little sandy at Exchange Pop-Up Beach Club

  • Things to do
  • Port Melbourne

From November 6

Enjoy the bright, blue ocean and fresh, white sand of Port Melbourne Beach with a little extra luxury once again this summer. The Exchange Hotel is setting up its pop-up beach club to make your trip to the seaside a little more interesting. There's live entertainment; beachside cabanas; daily Pilates sessions by KX Pilates; bottomless brunches; plenty of snacks; spritzes and beer on tap, so you won’t run out of refreshments while you soak up the sunshine.

Read more
Buy ticket
Lace up those runners at the Melbourne Marathon Festival
Photograph: Supplied

Lace up those runners at the Melbourne Marathon Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • East Melbourne

December 11-12

The Melbourne Marathon Festival is going ahead this summer as a two-day event suitable for participants across all levels of fitness. Sign up to walk, run or wheel your way to the finish line and help raise funds for organisations like Beyond Blue and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation. The festival takes place on the weekend of December 11 and 12. On Saturday, you can take part in a 10km run, the 5km run and the 3km walk. On Sunday, you can run the Melbourne Marathon, the Wheelchair Marathon and the Half Marathon. All events start at Yarra Park and finish at the MCG.

Read more
Buy ticket
Get ironic at Jagged Little Pill
Photograph: Supplied/Matthew Murphy

Get ironic at Jagged Little Pill

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne

From January 2.

Rogue Traders and Neighbours alumna Natalie Bassingthwaighte – the beloved star of musical hits including Chicago, Chess, Grease, Rent and more – has been cast in the lead role for Jagged Little Pill when it comes to Melbourne's Comedy Theatre from January 2. The smash-hit Broadway musical is adapted from the revered (by a certain generation) Canadian singer-songwriter’s seminal album of the same name. The gloriously emo lyrics of adored hits like ‘You Oughta Know,’ ‘Hand In My Pocket,’ and the ironically unaware of the actual meaning of ‘Ironic’ form the basis of the pop-rock show's emotional beats. And as a bonus, Morissette has written two brand-new tunes too. It's all about hope, and that’s surely something to cling onto in these still unsure times.

Read more
Cheer on your favourites at the Australian Open
Photograph: Ben Solomon

Cheer on your favourites at the Australian Open

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Melbourne

From January 17

Every year, thousands head to Melbourne Park to watch the superstars of tennis battle it out in the fierce summer heat. Despite the heatwaves that occur regularly during the event (temperatures of 35 degrees or higher are common) the Australian Open continues to attract the world's best tennis players and their fans to the southern hemisphere's only Grand Slam tournament. Day and night sessions are available, and adult tickets start at $49. K

Read more
Buy ticket
Catch a movie under the stars at Moonlight Cinema
Photograph: Supplied

Catch a movie under the stars at Moonlight Cinema

  • Film
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Melbourne

From December 2

There's nothing quite like a film under the stars in the evening cool of the Botanic Gardens, so that's exactly what we'll be doing starting December 2. As always, the Moonlight Cinema food truck and bar can supply you with comestibles, but you're welcome to BYO food and drinks, too. Those looking to splurge can opt for the gold grass experience, with comfy bean bag beds and a premium view of the big screen. You don't even have to get up for movie snacks or drinks, as waiters will happily take your order. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Show your pride at Midsumma Festival
Photograph: Supplied / ID Collective

Show your pride at Midsumma Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Melbourne

From January 23

Drag superstars, cult cabaret artists and gender-bending performance artists take over the city this summer... and this time around we actually mean summer. Last year's festival was moved to autumn due to a certain unpleasantness at the end of the year, but this year it's back where it belongs: smack bang in the middle of summer. Melbourne's LGBTQIA+ arts and culture festival returns for 2022, rising like a glittering phoenix from the garbage fire of 2021.

Read more
Go back to the '80s with The Wedding Singer
Photograph: Nicole Cleary

Go back to the '80s with The Wedding Singer

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Southbank

From January 27

The 1998 Drew Barrymore-Adam Sandler film The Wedding Singer is a mulleted, leather-gloved, parachute-panted nostalgia trip to 1985. The stage musical, now much further from 1998 than the film was from 1985, has an extra layer of nostalgia, recalling both the fashions and gender politics of the 1980s and the uncomplicated innocence of a late-’90s romcom. Far from being weighed down by these expectations, however, the show fizzes and pops like Mentos dropped into New Coke. It's as high energy as a Jane Fonda exercise video, sweet as a Ring Pop and pulls you in like a dancefloor filler at a wedding. 

Read more
Buy ticket
