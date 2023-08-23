The weirdest events at Melbourne Fringe Festival this year

Fringe is nothing if not kooky – here's where to find the weird this year

No one does ‘weird’ as well as the Melbourne Fringe Festival. Over the decades, the Festival has seen production after production push the limits of straight-laced convention, and this year is no different – it’s as wild, wacky and weird as ever.

From a live gig in a taxi to a satire of The Crown and a show all about soup, the Festival is ready to serve up scoop after scoop of unbridled kookiness. Here are the shows you’d be a fool to miss.