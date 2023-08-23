Melbourne
collage picture of two naked men, one woman with a confetti gun and a man spraying water onto himself
Supplied/Melbourne Fringe Festival

The weirdest events at Melbourne Fringe Festival

Fringe is nothing if not kooky – here's where to find the weird this year

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire
No one does ‘weird’ as well as the Melbourne Fringe Festival. Over the decades, the Festival has seen production after production push the limits of straight-laced convention, and this year is no different – it’s as wild, wacky and weird as ever.

From a live gig in a taxi to a satire of The Crown and a show all about soup, the Festival is ready to serve up scoop after scoop of unbridled kookiness. Here are the shows you’d be a fool to miss.

 

The weirdest events at Melbourne Fringe Festival this year

Tits Out
Ebony Muller

Tits Out

Tits come in all shapes and sizes. Some have them, some had them, some are just getting them now, and some wish that they were simply not there. Tits Out is a new contemporary dance performance that explores our relationship to our tits, be them sagging tits, trans tits, tits of colour, tits with cherry-sized cysts poking out. Blending dry comedy and earnest angst, Tits Out is a contemporary dance that brings you up close and personal to the tits at hand.

Cruising in Third
Charlotte Johnston

Cruising in Third

A car horn beeps outside your home, and once you step inside the vehicle, the performance begins. Part-gig, and part-taxi ride, Cruising in Third is an immersive show that features the velvety voice and off-kilter Americana of singer-songwriter James Marples. As you take a one-way journey into Melbourne’s CBD from your home, you’ll hear songs from his upcoming album Cruising in Third. There’s promo, and then there’s promo.

Nick-Knacks
Taylor Bradfield

Nick-Knacks

This is now show-and-tell as you know it; this is show-and-tell for grown-ups. This open-mic show-and-tell will see adults bringing all sorts of objects representing an experience, niche, interest, memory or pivotal moment in their life. Bring a knick-knack for free entry, and if you can brave the stage, you have up to five minutes to share whatever your heart desires.

If you need any luck thinking of items, the host is bringing everything from his lucky rock to a framed cheque for $8.77. Why? You’ll have to go to find out.

“Weird Al” Piano Bar
Joshua Cowie

“Weird Al” Piano Bar

The undisputed king of pop parody, “Weird Al” Yankovic, has been poking fun at songs by contemporary musicians like Miley Cyrus and Madonna for decades. Now, with lyrics projected on the big screen, here’s your chance to sing, shout and laugh your way through Al’s best work.

Soup Friends
Aspestos Jones

Soup Friends

If you love a good soup as much as Adam Driver, the new piece of clown-esque comedy Soup Friends will go down a treat. Incorporating elements of improv, satire and anti-theatre, Soup Friends will tackle love, loneliness and the human condition. The world may be frightening but in times of crisis, there is always soup. Join a cast of characters in this soup-tasty adventure where the chasm is bridged between man and, you guessed it, soup.

She’s Crowning
Andi Crown

She’s Crowning

Queen Liz may have departed this mortal coil, but two other Queens have been waiting in the wings. Experience Netflix’s The Crown like never before with She’s Crowning. Expect a satirical spectacular that will touch on all five seasons, all characters and all the costumes. Think Princess Diaries meets Fast and Furious Tokyo Drift.

Burnout Paradise
Cameron Grant

Burnout Paradise

After winning last year’s Best in Theatre Award (Grand Theft Theatre), Pony Cam is back with a new sweat-filled show. Burnout Paradise is an escalating series of challenges performed on four escalating treadmills. As a cathartic celebration of the euphoria that comes before burnout, Burnout Paradise will unravel the realisation that the system we participate in is not designed for us.

A Dodgeball Named Desire
Supplied

A Dodgeball Named Desire

A Dodgeball Named Desire is an experimental sport/theatre piece will see Bloomshed go up against a sub-elite AFL team in an all-out Battle Royale.

Get drenched in the sweat of these Titans of the court as they compete for the heart of an ageing southern belle. Warning: you will get hit with balls.If only Tennessee Williams were alive today to see this baller of a reincarnation. 

