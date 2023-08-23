The weirdest events at Melbourne Fringe Festival this year

Tits come in all shapes and sizes. Some have them, some had them, some are just getting them now, and some wish that they were simply not there. Tits Out is a new contemporary dance performance that explores our relationship to our tits, be them sagging tits, trans tits, tits of colour, tits with cherry-sized cysts poking out. Blending dry comedy and earnest angst, Tits Out is a contemporary dance that brings you up close and personal to the tits at hand.
No one does ‘weird’ as well as the Melbourne Fringe Festival. Over the decades, the Festival has seen production after production push the limits of straight-laced convention, and this year is no different – it’s as wild, wacky and weird as ever.
From a live gig in a taxi to a satire of The Crown and a show all about soup, the Festival is ready to serve up scoop after scoop of unbridled kookiness. Here are the shows you’d be a fool to miss.