Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
An artist's render of people standing and sitting in a giant pink pond in the NGV's sculpture garden
Photograph: Render courtesy Taylor Knights and James Carey

Things to do in Melbourne in September

September's best events in one place – it's your social emergency saviour for fun things to do in Melbourne in September

Advertising

Wondering what to do in Melbourne in September? We can help. Check out our curated guide to all the fun things to do in Melbourne. Performances, museums and venues have been closed and cancelled right now, so this list is a reflection of events you're able to do at home and events that have moved online.

Here is a list of everything that is open right now in Victoria and here are Melbourne's current physical distancing rules explained

Best things to do in Melbourne in September

pond[er]
Photograph: Render courtesy Taylor Knights and James Carey

1. pond[er]

  • Art
  • Installation
  • price 0 of 4
  • Southbank

Victoria, you've heard of pink lakes and pink cliffs, but this might be Melbourne's first pink pond. This November, the NGV unveils a pink pond in the Grollo Equiset Garden (the gallery's sculpture garden). The blushing body of water, titled 'pond[er]' is the work of the winner of the NGV's 2021 Architecture Commission, and is designed and produced by architecture firm Taylor Knights and artist James Carey.  Unsurprisingly, the pond is inspired by Australia's pink salt lakes but also draws from the original architectural designs for the NGV International. In addition to the large, pink pool of water, 'pond[er]' also features beds of native Victorian wildflowers that will bloom at varying stages throughout the installation's tenure. It's sustainable too, with the installation's materials to be sourced or made locally and to then be distributed to Landcare, Indigenous and community groups for further use following deinstallation.  NGV director, Tony Ellwood, said "Through an elegant interplay of architectural and landscape elements, this work draws our attention to the challenges facing Australia’s many catchments and river systems, whilst also ensuring that the design itself has minimal environmental impact by considering the future lifecycle of the materials used." If you're anything like us, you're probably thinking "can I jump in the pond?". The answer to that is yes, yes you can. Once installed, visitors to 'pond[er]' will be able to walk along a series of walkways and acc

Read more
Ghost Stories
Photograph: Stefano Pollio

2. Ghost Stories

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Melbourne

Spooky things are happening on stage. The lighting is dim, and you peer through the gloom. There at the back, is that... alive? Did it used to be? Then the lights go out, and the theatre is plunged into darkness. But it's only a play, isn't it? Nothing can get you while you're safe in your seat, right? Right? This is Ghost Stories, a British horror-themed play written by Jeremy Dyson (The League of Gentlemen) and Andy Nyman (Derren Brown TV and live shows, Peaky Blinders) that has played in London for many years, including in the West End.  The producers are keeping their spooky surprises a secret, but there will be scares aplenty during the five-week season of Ghost Stories at the Athenaeum. This is the first time the West End version has come to Australia, though other iterations of the show have visited our shores in the past. “You haven’t experienced horror until you’ve seen it live on stage,” says Nathan Alexander, producer at Realscape Productions, which is presenting the Australian version. “The show is thrilling, chilling and we couldn’t be more excited for Australia to experience the rollercoaster that is Ghost Stories.”  Will there be jump scares? Based on the trailer on the website, almost certainly. Will there be creeps, crawls and general bumps in the night? Most definitely. The show comes with a warning label that it's not for the faint of heart or those with nerve conditions. Fearless Melburnians can see Ghost Stories from October 5 to November 13 at the Athena

Read more
Buy tickets
Advertising
Gasworks Farmers' Market

3. Gasworks Farmers' Market

  • Shopping
  • price 0 of 4
  • Albert Park

If all you sell is raspberries (or olives, or rhubarb, or honey), then you've got to have a pretty strong passion for them. Every third Saturday of the month, enthusiasm for high quality local produce runs like electricity at this Port Melbourne arts space, and your tastebuds will feel it too.Grab a fresh, crusty baguette to go with your market haul salad for later, stock up on seasonal produce and a treat or two for afternoon tea (handmade chocolate biscuits, anyone?).The Gasworks Farmers' Market is plastic free so make sure to bring your reusable bags, baskets and coffee cups. 

Read more
Boroondara Farmers' Market

4. Boroondara Farmers' Market

  • Shopping
  • Hawthorn

After more than a decade, this Hawthorn market is less a hub of commerce and more a friendly get-together. Locals have been catching up with guys like Trevor from Red Hill Cheese for years, and before long, you'll spot him chatting over turnips across the reserve. Boroondara is also about spreading the love: their Grub Hub initiative encourages local cafés to order produce direct from the farmers. This market is accredited by the Victorian Farmers Market Association (VFMA) and is open the third and fifth Saturday of each month.

Read more
Advertising
Abbotsford Convent Farmers Market

5. Abbotsford Convent Farmers Market

  • Shopping
  • Abbotsford

Beneath the grey spires of the historic Abbotsford Convent is a market that champions small-time growers. The market is managed by social enterprise Melbourne Farmers Markets (MFM) who connect Victorian farmers and food producers with several urban neighbourhoods in Melbourne.  Open the fourth Saturday of each month, seasonal, organic food is king here, and learning about the origins of your produce is half the fun. This farmers market is plastic bag free so remember to BYO carry bags. Entry is $2 and it runs from 8am to 1pm.

Read more
Veg Out Farmers' Market

6. Veg Out Farmers' Market

  • Shopping
  • price 0 of 4
  • St Kilda

The volunteer-run Veg Out Community Garden's farmers' market, open the first Saturday of each month, overflows with local organic produce, jams and preserves, handmade bread and sundry delights to fill up your basket. This blue-eyed bloke's name is Rod Blake, but his customers know him as Blakey. On any given Veg Out Saturday market, you'll find him swapping stories with a young couple while weighing bendy zucchinis, or talking footy with the 10-year-old son of a long-term customer. "Nearly everything here – kale, capsicum, gem squash – were all picked yesterday," explains Blakey. Along with his wife Meg, Blakey's been growing organic produce at their Grampians farm for over two decades, ever since he parted ways with pesticides ("nasties!"). At 10am, the Bellellen Grampians Organics stall is buzzing over the sound of a busker playing acoustic guitar. Stocks are depleting, but the two never falter in their back-and-forth energy and banter, despite getting up at 1am. "I'm staying in Melbourne tonight because I've got a little party to go to!"

Read more
Advertising
Collingwood Children's Farm Farmers' Market

7. Collingwood Children's Farm Farmers' Market

  • Shopping
  • Abbotsford

Set in the pastoral oasis that is the Collingwood Children's Farm and open the second Saturday of each month, this gourmand's paradise offers a fleeting taste of country life in the heart of Abbotsford. The Collingwood Children's Farmers' Market was dates back to 2002 and was actually the first farmers' market to hit the inner suburbs of Melbourne.  Snap up award-winning Victorian seedlings, farm fresh fruit and vegetables and visit the curious (live) goats. Don't forget to pat a chook and a peacock on your way out. The market runs on the second Saturday of every month, with the list of producers released on the Thursday each week.  Entry is only $2, which means you can also pat all the cute baby animals on the cheap. 

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.