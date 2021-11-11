What better way to close out the year than with a festive dinner and a show?

Get in the right festive spirit with a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings – and by all the trimmings we mean hilarious performances by brilliant drag queens and kings, comedians and musicians.

Drag queens will serve up a three-course dinner created by award-winning chef Jamie Donovan at Mission to Seafarers, a heritage-listed Spanish-style building just on the edge of the CBD. Accompanying the meal will be performances from contemporary and queer arts company Scratch Arts. Performers include the drag face of Australia Post, Vin Tagè; German show Fame Maker star Uff the Queen; drag kings Dazza and Keif; multi-award-winning comedian Lou Wall; and Sydney DJ Jack Hardmënon the decks.

There will be only seven shows this December, and it's the perfect way to close out the year with a feast of hilarity.