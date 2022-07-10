Melbourne
Triceratops: Fate of the Dinosaurs

  • Things to do, Exhibitions
  • Melbourne Museum, Carlton
A nearly complete skeleton of a Triceratops from Melbourne Museum.
Photograph: Eugene Hyland
Gaze in wonder at the world's most complete triceratops skeleton at this dino-mite exhibition

Horridus the Triceratops has landed at Melbourne Museum with visitors able to visit the huge dino from March 12 as part of a brand new exhibition. 

Triceratops: Fate of the Dinosaurs takes over two levels of Melbourne Museum in an exhibition that tracks the story of the dinosaurs from from the perspective of Horridus – i.e. that of a triceratops. Guests are plunged into the Cretaceus period for the exhibit, where they'll learn about the world in which Horridus lived and the creatures the dino lived alongside. 

As part of the exhibition, you'll of course also be able to gaze in wonder at Horridus, the most complete triceratops skeleton in the world. This big guy comprises of 266 bones and tips the scales at more than 1,000kg. Museums Victoria's senior curator of vertebrate palaeontology, Dr Erich Fitzgerald, says: "Horridus the Triceratops is a simply spectacular fossil, with the science behind Triceratops revealed like never before. Until you’ve seen Melbourne Museum’s Triceratops, you haven’t seen Triceratops at all."

In the exhibition visitors will also learn about the process of fossilisation and paleontology, tracking the story of the dinosaurs from Horridus's era right through to the modern day, where dinosaurs' descendants live among us as birds. 

Entry to Triceratops: Fate of the Dinosaurs is free with museum entry. The exhibition opens March 12. 

Recommended: learn more about Horridus the Triceratops.

Nicola Dowse
Written by
Nicola Dowse

Details

Address:
Melbourne Museum
11 Nicholson St
Carlton
Melbourne
3053
Contact:
www.museumvictoria.com.au
13 11 02
Price:
$0-$15
Opening hours:
Daily 10am-5pm

Dates and times

