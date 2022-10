Time Out says

Ditch your home and the office to work from this New York-style co-working facility in the CBD

WeWork launched in 2010, with its first location opening in New York before coming to Melbourne in 2017. Now, there are four locations across Melbourne: Exhibition Street, Elizabeth Street, Spencer Street and William Street. Unlock creativity in the inspiring, beautifully designed spaces that feature facilities like rooftop terraces, parent rooms, photography studios, wellbeing zones, outdoor and event spaces and more. A number of its locations are dog-friendly, too.