What you can and can’t do in Victoria right now

It's been one hell of a year. With so much changing it can be a bit confusing and frustrating but we're here to outline what we know.

On August 2, Victorians living within metropolitan Melbourne went into stage four lockdown. Schools across Victoria are closed, and those in regional Victoria (including those in Mitchell Shire) are in stage three lockdown.

Confused? Here are some important details about the social restrictions operating in Victoria right now.

For more up-to-date information on current regulations, you can also visit dhhs.vic.gov.au.

What are the latest restrictions?

Metropolitan Melbourne is currently under stage four restrictions. There are only four reasons to go out: to get food and supplies, to get care or give care, to exercise, or to work if it can't be done at home (and so long as it is permitted under stage four restrictions – see below). There are additional restrictions related to exercise and shopping from August 2. You must be within 5km of home for shopping and exercise, and only one person per household is allowed to go shopping per day. Exercise must be restricted to one hour.

How do I know if I live in metropolitan Melbourne?

The local government areas under stage four lockdown include Banyule, Hume, Moreland, Bayside, Kingston, Mornington Peninsula, Boroondara, Knox, Nillumbik, Brimbank, Manningham, Port Phillip, Cardinia, Maribyrnong, Stonnington, Casey, Maroondah, Whitehorse, Darebin, Melbourne, Whittlesea, Frankston, Melton, Wyndham, Glen Eira, Monash, Yarra, Greater Dandenong, Moonee Valley, Yarra Ranges and Hobsons Bay.

This map from the Victorian government also highlights metro Melbourne.

I live in one of these areas! What am I allowed to do?

You should stay at home unless you are shopping for food or supplies, attending work, caring for others or receiving care, or exercising. If you are shopping, you must be within 5km of home, and only one member of a household can go shopping per day. You may leave your home to exercise for only one hour per day, and you must stay within 5km of home.

If you have tested positive, you cannot leave your house for exercise. You must stay at home.

I don't live in one of these areas – what can I do?

From August 6, Victorians outside of metropolitan Melbourne (including Mitchell Shire) are under stage three stay-at-home orders. No visitors are allowed in homes, and restaurants and cafés can only offer takeaway and delivery. Gyms, cinemas, swimming pools and recreation centres are closed.

I live inside metro Melbourne but work outside of it (or vice versa).

You can cross the boundary between metro Melbourne and the rest of Victoria for three reasons; for work, if you cannot do so from home; for shopping or essential supplies; or for medical care or caregiving.

Can I cross the border from metro Melbourne into Victoria to exercise? I want to go hiking!

No, you may not. Premier Andrews was explicit in saying that those in the locked-down areas are not allowed to travel outside of them for exercise. You can still exercise, but you should do so within 5km of your house. You can only exercise with one other person (a group size with a maximum of two) whether you live with them or not.

What that means is that you can only exercise with one other person from your immediate household, or by yourself with one other person from outside your household.

How far can I go from my house to exercise?

Follow TLC's advice: Stick to the rivers and the lakes that you're used to. You can exercise for one hour a day, and you must be within 5km of your home.

Can I meet a friend to exercise?

If you are both within 5km of home and you are only out for one hour per day, you can meet one person to exercise. Wear a mask, and stay at least 1.5m apart.

What about shopping for food and supplies? My favourite Thai place is across town.

Sorry, you're just going to have order food from the Thai place near your house or cook for yourself. You can only travel 5km from home for supplies. And only one person per household is allowed to go shopping per day.

What about businesses – will they be open?

Across Victoria, restaurants and cafés can only open for takeaway or delivery; pubs, bars, clubs and nightclubs are closed; beauty and personal care services are closed (including hairdressers); libraries and community centres are closed; casinos are closed; indoor sports centres, pools and gyms are closed; religious ceremonies can only occur online, funerals are limited and weddings are not allowed. Playgrounds and play centres are also closed.

From August 6, retail stores such as Bunnings will only be allowed to remain open for click and collect, with many retail stores closed completely. Check out the full list of shut venues here.

I can't work from home, am I allowed to still attend my job?

It depends what industry you work in. For those who work in supermarkets, grocery stores, bottle shops, pharmacies, petrol stations, banks, newsagencies and post offices, you will still be able to go to work.

Those working in retail plus some manufacturing and administration will not be able to go to work as of 11.59pm on August 5. Some stores may be able to operate contactless click and collect or delivery services.

Some workplaces like abbatoirs and construction sites can still operate but under strict conditions. Abbatoirs across the state will reduce their workforce by a third, as will warehouses and distribution centres in Melbourne (not the whole state).

Those in construction face specific restrictions. Large sites cannot have more than 25 per cent of their normal workforce on site at any time, while small sites can only have a maximum of five people on site at any time (including supervisors).

Any businesses that are able to remain open under these restrictions must have a covid safe plan in place as of 11.59 on August 7. Find out more on via the DHHS.

Do I have to wear a mask?

If you are in Victoria, you have to wear a mask every time you leave your house. That means going for a walk, buying food, picking up takeaway, going to and from your car (but not in your car). However, if you're ordering drive-through or talking to a cop or anything else you might do in a car that involves other people, you should be wearing a mask. You also need to wear a mask in an Uber, taxi and on public transport, whether you are the driver or passenger.

If you're doing vigorous exercise (like running) or it's completely impractical (like if you're swimming at the beach), you can take it off during the exercise, but you must put a mask on when you're finished.

If you don't have enough masks, you can make one yourself out of materials like socks, or you can buy one from a local maker. Make sure you wash your masks after each use (you can chuck 'em in the washing machine or hand-wash in very hot water) and dry them outside in direct sunlight if you can.

Can I drop off food or a birthday present to a friend? Is there a limit to how far I can go to do that?

Yes, Time Out understands dropping off food or supplies (including presents) falls under the category of "caregiving". Don't abuse this though. If you really need to drop something off at your gran's (maybe some masks or her shopping) that's fine, but don't galivant around town giving care packages to all your mates. The gist, if you're not picking up on it by now, is that you should not leave your house unless you absolutely have to.

Can I still move house in or out of the lockdown areas?

Moving house is still allowed. Regarding real estate, auctions will be held remotely in lockdown areas and property inspections will be by appointment only.

What about couples that don’t live together?

Intimate partners can still visit each other. Check with DHHS for more clarification.

Can I have people over?

No.

Can you go on public transport?

Yes, public transport is still operating and it is still an essential service to many in the Victorian community. Under stage four restrictions there are limits to overnight services.

If you are feeling sick, do not travel on public transport. If you are feeling fine, there are a number of things you can do to keep yourself safe while on public transport. Read about them here.

Can you go on a holiday within Victoria?

No.

Can you go on a holiday outside of Victoria?

Definitely not, even if you live outside of metro Melbourne. NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the Victoria-NSW border is now closed to Melburnians. Victorians are also not permitted to travel to the ACT, and any travellers granted an exemption will have to self-isolate for 14 days. Queensland and South Australia also will not allow those from Victoria to enter.

But I live in Wodonga – can I still cross the border?

Andrews has conceded there were a number of shared facilities between people living in NSW-VIC border towns like Echuca-Moama and Albury-Wodonga. Many people in these towns live on one side of the border but go to work on the other. These residents will be able to continue crossing the border but will need to apply for a permit first.

Permits are available via Service NSW and are now accessible. Anyone found crossing without a permit faces an $11,000 fine and six months in jail.

I'm a Victorian resident currently in NSW, will I be able to get home?

Yes. Victorians currently in NSW will be able to re-enter the state.

Are there any other reasons that Victorians can travel to NSW?

Like with other states that have closed their borders, NSW can grant travel exemptions for exceptional circumstances. For instance, if you were moving interstate or if you had to care for a sick family member. If you are granted an exemption, you will still need to self-isolate for 14 days.

When will the border between Victoria and NSW reopen?

No reopening date has been set yet. Speaking on the border closure on Monday, June 6, Gladys Berejiklian said: "The numbers today are concerning because it shows the replication factor [is] increasing in terms of how many are passing the virus on to others. Until that dies down, I don't think the border closure will change."

This means the border closure will likely be in place until Victoria's case numbers drop.

