If what you want is to just sit back and take in as much of the night sky as possible, then the Dandenong Lookout is where you want to be. Located on the uppermost reach of the Dandenong Ranges, the lookout displays all of Melbourne below and the night sky above, stretching over you like a big twinkly umbrella. During the day the coast is visible all the way to Mornington Peninsula, making it the perfect place to watch the sun go down and keep an eye out for the first curious planets and stars come out.
Where: 26 Observatory Rd, Mount Dandenong.
When: Sun-Thu 10am-9pm; Fri, Sat 10am-10pm.
How much: $78 per car, $3 per motorbike or $15 for a minibus and $25 for a coach.