A starry night sky, with the silhouettes of eucalypt trees in the foreground
Photograph: Elliott Brennan

Where to go stargazing in Melbourne

Reconnect with the stars and night sky at these stellar locations across Melbourne

Written by
Time Out editors
Space: the final frontier. While we can't all be Jeff Bezos-ing up to space on a joyride, we can still admire the majesty of the universe from afar. Sure, you could just head outside anywhere after dark and look up. But if you're ready to take stargazing to the next level, these Melbourne locations and organisations can help you get the most out of your astronomical endeavours. 

Melbourne's top stargazing spots

SkyHigh Mt Dandenong
Photograph: Carley Payne

SkyHigh Mt Dandenong

  • Restaurants
  • Mount Dandenong

If what you want is to just sit back and take in as much of the night sky as possible, then the Dandenong Lookout is where you want to be. Located on the uppermost reach of the Dandenong Ranges, the lookout displays all of Melbourne below and the night sky above, stretching over you like a big twinkly umbrella. During the day the coast is visible all the way to Mornington Peninsula, making it the perfect place to watch the sun go down and keep an eye out for the first curious planets and stars come out.

Where: 26 Observatory Rd, Mount Dandenong.
When: Sun-Thu 10am-9pm; Fri, Sat 10am-10pm.
How much: $78 per car, $3 per motorbike or $15 for a minibus and $25 for a coach.

Read more
Scienceworks Planetarium
Photograph: Supplied

Scienceworks Planetarium

  • Museums
  • Spotswood

Australia's first digital planetarium is at Scienceworks in Spotswood. The theatre features a 16-metre domed ceiling, reclining seats, a 7.1 surround sound system and a full-dome video projection system. The result? A dazzling astronomical experience. Each of the Planetarium shows run for 30-45 minutes and include a current presentation of the live night sky and some of the big astronomical objects that can be seen. The best part about these shows is you'll learn handy tricks for the next time you're stargazing in your own backyard. 

Where: Scienceworks, 2 Booker St, Spotswood.
When: Daily 10am-4.30pm (with some evening talks).
How much: $0-$9 (on top of general entry fee).

Read more
Melbourne Observatory
Photograph: Supplied

Melbourne Observatory

NB: At the time of writing, the Melbourne Observatory tours are currently not running. Please check directly with the website for up-to-date information.

The historic Old Melbourne Observatory is located in the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, and the Starry Southern Skies program offers a glance at the movements of the moon, the stars and distant planets. These night-time astronomical tours see the roof of the Melbourne Observatory rotate and open up to the Australian night sky. Tours run from 8-9.30pm with experienced guides from the Astronomical Society of Victoria (ASV), loveable and enthusiastic devotees to the universe who are eager to share their knowledge. While the tours aren't running, you can often explore local star sightings online via the organisation's Facebook page.

Read more
Astronomical Societies

Contrary to what you might think, you don’t have to be experienced astronomer to join the ranks of an astronomical society – you don’t even have to own your own telescope. Plenty of astronomical societies (including the aforementioned Astronomical Society of Victoria) welcome new members to come along to their meetings. Their aim is to teach and train newcomers in the art of looking at the sky by sharing their knowledge and understanding of the phenomena present in the universe.

Where: Search on Meet Up or learn more about ASV here.

Read more
Mount Burnett

This Dandenong Ranges observatory was first built in 1972 by Monash University. These days you can book public 'night at the observatory' sessions where you'll get a tour of the night sky and a viewing through the 18 inch telescope. Tickets for these sessions go fast, but a wait list is available. Or book Mount Burnett for a private session.

Where: 420 Paternoster Rd, Mount Burnett.
When: Visit the website to join the waitlist.
How much: $10-$15, children under five are free.

Read more

Mornington Peninsula Astronomical Society

Please note that MPAS has cancelled its public stargazing nights for January and February 2022. Bookings for the March and April nights are now open.

This volunteer-run astronomical society on the peninsula has been kicking around since 1969 (yep, the same year as the moon landing). The organisation hosts public stargazing nights where they share knowledge and view everything from the stars to the planets.

Where: Mt Martha Observatory, Mt Martha.
When: 8pm on the first Friday of every month.
How much: $5-$15

Read more
