Win an unexpected getaway to Ballarat

It’s official! We are living in the future because now we have machines that can create your perfect holiday itinerary. And no, we don’t mean ChatGPT, we’re talking about a real-life machine of epic proportions called the Unexpect-o-matic.

Head to Shot Tower Square at Melbourne Central on either November 7 or November 8 from 10am to 9pm to play the Unexpect-o-matic and generate your own Ballarat itinerary to take home. The machine works by pulling random combinations of brilliantly unexpected experiences that promise to surprise and delight for each individual.

As well as taking home your own printed itinerary, you’ll also receive a complimentary luggage tag that unlocks exclusive discounts and value-adds for your next trip to Ballarat.

Plus, the first five people to visit between 5-6pm on November 8 and mention the code words “Time Out brilliantly unexpected” will win a weekend for two in Ballarat – including accommodation. Now that’s an unexpected surprise we can get around.

This November, make sure to swing by the Unexpect-o-matic and discover the hidden hotspots of Ballarat. Don’t worry you won’t miss it, just look for Coop’s Shot Tower in Melbourne Central’s entrance. Find out more here.