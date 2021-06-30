Hemingway's Wine Room is spicing up your hump day with wine and cheese

It's tough to name a better duo than wine and cheese. Especially when said cheese is fried, and said wine is discounted. Cue: East Melbourne's Hemingway's Wine Room.

The French brasserie and wine bar is offering diners the chance to wine and dine every Wednesday from 5-7pm in the venue's bar and sample a specialty cheese snack menu and $15 glasses of French wine (they usually retail for $23-$25 per glass on the regular menu).

Expect the likes of fried Milawa camembert with mustard fruits or truffled Milawa brie with fig and cranberry coulis (both priced at $8 per wedge). Lap it up with a glass of NV Champagne Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve, 2018 Chateau de la Rolerie 'Le Petite' Chenin Blanc or a 2015 Domaine de la Tour du Bief Beaujolais.

The offer will only last throughout winter (which will fly by like a brieze), so get in quick.