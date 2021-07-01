These Harry Potter trivia events will sort the muggles from the minister of magic

What would I get if I added powdered root of asphodel to an infusion of wormwood? Where would you look if I asked you for a bezoar? And what is the difference between monkshood and wolfsbane?

As Professor Snape famously said, fame clearly isn't everything – you've got to be smart too. Put your brains together to determine the ultimate Potterhead at Melbourne's latest round of Harry Potter trivia. Hosted by regular quiz wizard Ben Sorenson (you might have seen him doing Tuesday Trivia at Belgium Beer Café), this trivia will take place at the magical Store of Requirement in Collingwood, where you'll be surrounded by all sorts of enchanting paraphernalia.

Cosplay is encouraged, and butterscotch brew and other snacks will be available to purchase during both trivia sessions (there's one at 2pm and one at 6pm). Or you can pre-order high tea to enjoy. Sessions run for two hours, and you'll be quizzed on all the minutiae of the Harry Potter books and movies.

Tickets for Wingardium Triviosa are $49 and include a $5 voucher.