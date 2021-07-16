Put on your warmest winter coat for German-style winter market filled with beer and hearty food

To usher in the start of the Christmas season, many towns in Germany host a winter market where you can drink freshly brewed beers and feast on hot sausages and slices of apple strudel. Hofbräuhaus, Melbourne’s very own German bier hall, is partnering with Burnley Brewing to present a German-style winter market pop-up event on Chapel Street.

The event runs until September 17, and you have the option of either booking a winter hut or enjoying a bottomless boozy lunch and dinner.

There are nine exclusive winter huts available where you and a group of friends can stay warm and enjoy an authentic Bavarian feast of Flammkuchen, pork knuckles, sausages, pretzels and chocolate fruits fresh from the chocolate fountain. And this feast wouldn’t be complete without a stein of German beer made by Burnley Brewing.

You can make a booking through the website, so secure a spot and put on your warmest winter coat for a night of beer and hearty food with friends.